Calmer Pandya ready to play Dhoni’s role

PTI

Ahmedabad: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels he has developed the ability to absorb pressure and doesn’t mind playing the anchor role the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni played for the team.

The 29-year-old has always been known for his batting pyrotechnics but says he has now learnt to take the back seat and anchor the innings, something which Dhoni did at the fag end of his international career.

“See, to be honest, I’ve always enjoyed hitting sixes, but I have to evolve and that is life,” he said at the post-match press conference after the win. “I have to take the other part where I’ve always believed in partnerships. I want to give my team and the other person more calmness and the assurance that at least I’m there. I’ve learnt how to accept pressure.” “I don’t mind coming in and playing the role which somewhere down the line Maahi (Dhoni) used to play,” he said.