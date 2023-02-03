Calmer Pandya ready to play Dhoni’s role

Ahmedabad: Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya feels he has developed the ability to absorb pressure and doesn’t mind playing the anchor role the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni played for the team.
The 29-year-old has always been known for his batting pyrotechnics but says he has now learnt to take the back seat and anchor the innings, something which Dhoni did at the fag end of his international career.
“See, to be honest, I’ve always enjoyed hitting sixes, but I have to evolve and that is life,” he said at the post-match press conference after the win. “I have to take the other part where I’ve always believed in partnerships. I want to give my team and the other person more calmness and the assurance that at least I’m there. I’ve learnt how to accept pressure.” “I don’t mind coming in and playing the role which somewhere down the line Maahi (Dhoni) used to play,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur suspended from Congress
Asked to reply within 3 days as to why she should not be exp...