 ‘Calmness he has...is so evident’: Cameron Green ready to face familiar foe Rohit Sharma in WTC final : The Tribune India

‘Calmness he has...is so evident’: Cameron Green ready to face familiar foe Rohit Sharma in WTC final

‘Calmness he has...is so evident’: Cameron Green ready to face familiar foe Rohit Sharma in WTC final

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma before the start of the IPL 2023 cricket match. PTI Photo



IANS

London, June 4

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has just completed a stint playing under Rohit Sharma, and can now turn to what he learned from the India skipper when they meet again in the ICC World Test Championship final. The 24-year old Green showed few signs of nerves that might come with being the most expensive Australian in IPL history as he compiled 452 runs and took six wickets for Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Rohit.

The gun all-rounder was critical in Mumbai's last-gasp surge to the playoffs with a 47-ball century in their final IPL group match, which started with a blazing 128-run stand with Rohit.

Mumbai Indians batter Cameron Green in action during the IPL 2023 cricket playoff. PTI Photo

Mumbai were eventually knocked out in the Qualifier 2, but Green and Rohit are set to cross paths again when Australia and India clash in the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval.

While the Mumbai teammates will now be WTC final foes, Green can turn to what he learned from the India skipper throughout the IPL and in their crucial century partnership when they meet in the red-ball showdown.

"The calmness he has out in the middle is so evident," Green said to the ICC when asked about playing under Rohit's guidance.

"He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome. My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way," he added.

Green has enjoyed a purple patch in recent times including a five-wicket haul in the Boxing Day Test, then made his mark with the bat for a maiden Test ton.

That breakthrough century came in Green's 20th Test as Australia chased an unlikely victory against India on a flat track in Ahmedabad but ultimately fell short and lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1.

The 24-year-old played the last two of the four Tests in that series, including Australia's victory in Indore, but saw enough of India to pick out their main threat when the teams meet again the WTC Final.

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments. A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that," Green said.

Green was the last of the Australia squad to meet up with the group in England after Mumbai went deep in the IPL playoffs, but expects to have no issues switching out of the T20 mindset in time for the WTC Final that starts on June 7.

"There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle. Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that," Green said.

 

#Australia #England #London #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

2
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

3
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

4
Nation

Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

6
Nation

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

7
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

8
Haryana

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

9
Nation

Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train

10
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the focus right now is on the restorat...

Odisha train accident: Team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi, other central hospitals rushed to provide medical aid to injured

Odisha train accident: Team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi, other central hospitals rushed to provide medical aid to injured

The team is carrying medicines and heavy critical care equip...

‘Our family is devastated’: 3 brothers from West Bengal lose lives in Odisha train accident

‘Our family is devastated’: 3 brothers from West Bengal lose lives in Odisha train accident

Were travelling from Bengal's South 24 Parganas district to ...

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "I Love It," followed by Indi...


Cities

View All

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Pakistan frees 203 fishermen

Night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to nail drug traffickers

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years