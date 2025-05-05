"Calmness is key": Mohammed Shami praises Pat Cummins' leadership

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Indian seamer Mohammed Shami lauded Pat Cummins for his composed and effective leadership, highlighting the Australian skipper's ability to bring out the best in his players.

"Calmness is key in leadership. A calm captain can bring out the best in his players. Knowing each player's potential is crucial, and Pat Cummins does that exceptionally well," Shami said on JioHotstar.

He also emphasized Cummins' experience, adding, "Having captained for years, he has the experience, and managing both international and young players comes naturally to him."

Earlier, Jaydev Unadkat expressed full confidence in skipper Pat Cummins' leadership, praising his calm demeanour and clarity in communication both on and off the field.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), currently placed ninth on the points table with only three wins in ten matches, have failed to replicate the success of their previous campaign, where they reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 final, and lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. Despite the contrasting fortunes this year, Unadkat believes Cummins has remained a steady and positive influence in the dressing room.

While results haven't gone their way, Unadkat credited Cummins for continuing to lead by example and maintaining strong communication with the squad.

"From a leadership point of view, he has been good in terms of passing on the messages and stuff like that. It's just that the momentum is not coming our way," Unadkat remarked.

Coming to the Friday's match, Gujarat Titans (GT) maintained its flawless record of defending a 200-plus target in their home den. Gujarat's 38-run triumph against the misfiring Sunrisers was laid by an early blitzkrieg from Sudharsan (48) and Gill (76), topped up by Buttler's rollicking 64(37).

SRH's pursuit of 225 turned into a massacre as Gujarat hunted in packs to leave Hyderabad dwindling. While Sunrisers went for runs with gallantry, wickets fell at regular intervals, sending Hyderabad on the brink of exit after they surrendered to a 38-run defeat. (ANI)

