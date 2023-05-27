 Calmness that Hardik Pandya brings is reminiscent of MS Dhoni: Sunil Gavaskar : The Tribune India

Calmness that Hardik Pandya brings is reminiscent of MS Dhoni: Sunil Gavaskar

Titans, under the guidance of Pandya, sail into their second successive IPL final after blowing away five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2

Calmness that Hardik Pandya brings is reminiscent of MS Dhoni: Sunil Gavaskar

Mohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya celebrate their win. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 27

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has lavished praise on Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya, saying the calmness that he brings into the team reminds him of the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Titans, under the guidance of Pandya, sailed into their second successive IPL final after blowing away five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2 to set up a summit clash with four-time winners Chennai Super Kings.

"He (Hardik) has been very open about his admiration and affection for MSD, just like all those who have followed MSD's career. When they go out to the toss, they will be very friendly and smiling all that," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"But when it comes to the match, it will be a completely different atmosphere. It's a very good opportunity from Hardik Pandya to show how quickly he has learned."

Handed the captaincy in GT's inaugural season, Pandya guided the team to a maiden IPL title.

"The calmness that he brings into the team is reminiscent of MSD. This is a happy team, which is exactly what we see with CSK as well. Hardik has to take a lot of credit for that."       

Gavaskar also attributed the success of GT to coach Ashish Nehra. "I would not want to miss Ashish Nehra. He is one person, when he is in the change room or the comm box, you cannot but be laughing. He makes life look so easy and he has got one of the sharpest cricketing brains," the 73-year-old.

Gujarat had lost to CSK in Qualifier 1. They will make another go at Dhoni's army in the finals on Sunday and Gavaskar said it will a tough battle for the Chennai team.

"They (GT) have always been a top-class team. Look at the way they have topped the table. They finished with 20 points, three more than Chennai Super Kings. It tells you how Gujarat Titans dominated in the league stages. It should not be a surprise that they reached the final. They have played champions cricket.

"And that's why there are in the final. CSK know that they have a real, real fight on their hands."  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kangana Ranaut reacts to post showing girl in shorts at Baijnath temple, netizens flood her with the actor's photos in western clothes

2
Diaspora

Sikh man in Australia fined $57,000 for underpaying Indian student

3
Diaspora

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets commemorative Blue Plaque

4
Nation

'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory

5
Trending

After his expensive mobile falls into reservoir, Chhattisgarh officer drains out 41 lakh litres of water to retrieve it

6
Nation

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking direction for inauguration of new Parliament building by President

7
Nation

Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud

8
Nation

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years

9
World

South Korean passenger plane with 194 people on board flies with open door, watch viral video

10
Punjab

Punjab man tries to send opium packets to US via courier, booked by Gurugram police

Don't Miss

View All
Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected
Haryana

Pre-historic sites in Aravallis unprotected

10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Top News

Karnataka cabinet expansion: 24 legislators to take oath as ministers today

24 legislators take oath as Karnataka ministers

The Karnataka government can have 34 ministers

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

Chapter on Muhammad Iqbal, who wrote 'saare jahaan se achchha hindustaan hamaara’ may be scrapping from syllabus

Chapter on Muhammad Iqbal, who wrote 'Saare jahan se achchha Hindustan hamara' may be scrapped from syllabus

DU Academic Council clears implementation of four-year integ...

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

China Select Committee of US House recommends making India part of NATO Plus

NATO Plus, currently NATO Plus 5, is a security arrangement ...

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Rain, strong winds hit Delhi, road traffic impacted; IMD predicts more downpour


Cities

View All

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

PSEB Class X result: Naman Yashpal tops Amritsar district with 98.77%

5 make it to merit list in Tarn Taran

Bad weather: Four Delhi-bound flights diverted to Amritsar airport

Kuldeep Dhaliwal meets Foreign Secretary over release of two Ajnala youths

Amritsar man duped of Rs 12 lakh; police book fake travel agent

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration may halt registration of petrol two-wheelers from July

‘0001’ goes for Rs 21.22 lakh at RLA e-auction in Chandigarh

Chandigarh imposes ban on hookah bars with stiff punishment for offenders

Nine heritage items from Chandigarh fetch Rs 1.17 crore in US

Day 1: Pupils show keen interest in BTech, paramedical courses

Rain with gusty winds lash Delhi-NCR; flights affected

Rain, strong winds hit Delhi, road traffic impacted; IMD predicts more downpour

80 more Delhi jail officials transferred

Bus driver thrashed by street vendors

Woman ends life in Noida

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Manpreet tops district with 98.62%, placed 7th in state

Truck driver murdered, half-burnt body found at village near Goraya

Burglars strike at NRI’s house

Students stage protest, allege harassment by colleges over fee

AI in waste management

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Kiranjit tops dist with 98.92%

Woman, 2 daughters jump into canal; six-yr-old feared drowned

Man nabbed for using fake stamps of MLAs, officials to make documents

Woman among two held with heroin

DSP’s gunman dies as weapon goes off

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

PSEB Class X: Sanjana Kumari tops in Patiala district

5 girls from Fatehgarh Sahib make it to merit list

RSETIs positively influencing mindset of rural youth: ADC

Residents protest non-disposal of sullage

Placement camp on May 30