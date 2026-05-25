Cameron Green set for expanded ODI role as Australia begin post-Maxwell transition

Canberra [Australia], May 25 (ANI): Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has indicated that all-rounder Cameron Green could be trialled in multiple ODI roles during the upcoming tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh as the team begins shaping its plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup following the retirement of Glenn Maxwell from the format.

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Australia will play three ODIs in Pakistan, followed by another three in Bangladesh starting May 30, with Green's role expected to be one of the major talking points for the selectors.

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Green, who was part of Australia's 2023 ODI World Cup-winning squad, has batted at Nos. 3 and 4 in his last seven ODI innings, but the management is now considering using him in a finishing role to fill the void left by Maxwell.

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"I think he's got the ability to play high up the order and low," McDonald told reporters before the squad's departure for Pakistan, as per ESPNcricinfo.

"He does have some power, and we saw that in that top-end series last year against South Africa, his ability to finish off that innings, and with the absence of Glenn Maxwell, we had that conversation."

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Green underlined his white-ball potential with a 47-ball century against South Africa in his last ODI outing for Australia in August last year, but his overall performances since then have come under scrutiny following a lean Ashes campaign and T20 World Cup.

McDonald, however, stressed that the team management remains confident in Green's all-around value.

"The team that we are, we keep these things open. Experiment is not the right word, but we'll look at different ways to play in the journey to the 2027 World Cup and where he fits exactly in that. We've got some options there because of his range of skills, but definitely the bowling is a big part of that," McDonald said.

The Australian coach also highlighted Green's progress with the ball following his recovery from a back injury that ruled him out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"I feel like he has a big part to play with the ball as well. I think he's capable," he added.

"It feels like his bowling is progressing. Like previous IPLs, the more bowling he gets under his belt, the more improvement there is. So, but the good sign is on the back of where he's been, as well, and this IPL, the skills are coming back, white-ball skills in particular, and off the back of the surgery he's had," the head coach further added.

Green is coming off an inconsistent IPL season with Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 322 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.20 while taking seven wickets. He faced criticism early in the tournament as Kolkata struggled through five defeats in their opening phase before recovering strongly to narrowly miss the playoffs.

Despite Green's recent struggles, McDonald backed the 26-year-old to rediscover his best form across formats.

"He had a challenging summer," McDonald said. "He didn't perform to the level that he wanted to. I think people don't appreciate the sum of all the parts that he brings as well. We want him to average more with the bat. He wants to average more with the bat. But his fielding, his bowling, the package that he is, we feel he will come good. It's just a matter of, okay, how we balance out the three formats as well," he added.

"We're always talking about how we can improve, how we can get better, and how we're coaching as well in supporting Cam on that journey. So we're looking at what we're doing as well, and it's not just all about a player. How can we help that player prepare and get the best out of them? As I said, he's not where he wants to be, and we're trying to help him get to where he wants to play," he concluded.

Australia will play the first ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday, followed by the next two ODIs in Lahore. In Bangladesh, all three ODIs will be played in Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium, whereas the T20I series will be played in Chattogram. (ANI)

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