Philadelphia [US], July 4 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against Paraguay, French defender Jules Kounde said that their opponents are a "physical team that can be dangerous on counter-attack".

Advertisement

France, led by Kylian Mbappe and eyeing a third star on their jersey, looks unstoppable at the moment, and the round 16 clash against Paraguay, who shocked the world by eliminating four-time champions Germany in the round of 32, would be an exciting one to watch. The match will take place on July 5, 2:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Speaking as quoted by L'Équipe, a French publication before the match, Jules said about his opponents, "You like to emphasise that Paraguay is a tenacious team, but they also have quality and the players to exploit counter-attacks. They have a physical team that can be dangerous on the counter-attack. We expect a difficult match, and we know that we will have to be strong in the duels, to impose our physicality to be effective with the ball."

Advertisement

Jules' observation about Paraguay's highly attacking gameplay is not wrong, as they have received more warnings than they have touched the ball. As per L'Équipe, they have already got nine yellow cards in four games so far, a sign of an aggressive team.

Also, Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola, who has scored a couple of goals and delivered an assist so far, highlighted their opponents' defensive quality, saying that "they defend a lot and are going to put in a lot of hard tackles".

Advertisement

"They are a team that defends a lot, a South American team. We know they are going to put in a lot of hard tackles. But they are still a good team to play football, we saw that against Germany. They had a good preparation, they managed to qualify, and that's not by chance," he said.

France may have emerged as one of the standout teams of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, but captain Kylian Mbappe and head coach Didier Deschamps have insisted their impressive form will count for little if they underestimate Paraguay in Saturday's Round of 16 encounter in Philadelphia.

Les Bleus have won all four of their matches so far, scoring 13 goals while conceding just twice. Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola have combined for 12 of those goals, underlining France's attacking firepower heading into the knockout rounds.

Despite their dominant run, Mbappe stressed that the knockout phase represents a completely different challenge. "I'm fully aware of what's at stake, where I am and what I have to do," Mbappe said after scoring twice in France's 3-0 victory over Sweden, according to Reuters.

"The team know what they have to do here as well. A new competition is starting. Deschamps also dismissed any suggestion that Paraguay's place in the last 16 was a surprise, warning his players against complacency after the South Americans knocked out Germany. "I've watched Paraguay: what they have achieved is no accident," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)