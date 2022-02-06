Can China retain the lost glory?

PTI

Navi Mumbai, February 5

China would look for an unprecedented ninth title while South Korea seek their maiden triumph when the two continental heavyweights square off in the summit clash of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup here tomorrow.

China and South Korea have defeated two-time defending champions Japan and another title favourites Australia, respectively, en route to the final at the DY Patil Stadium.

History favours China as they have won the tournament seven times on the trot from 1986 to 1999 before adding another one in 2006. They have also been in the top-four in every edition from 1986 till now.

South Korea, on the other hand, have reached the semifinals on four earlier occasions.

Coached by five-time winner Shui Qingxia, China also have a superior head-to-head record.

Qingxia said her side’s stunning win over holders Japan in the semis via penalty shootout, after trailing twice in the 120 minutes of play, will inspire them to clinch their first title in 16 years. “Facing Korea Republic will be difficult. They are strong opponents and an outstanding team in Asia. They have made plenty of improvements in their game over the years and have some outstanding players,” she said on the eve of the clash.

The Koreans have not defeated China in their last seven meetings. —