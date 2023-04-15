Can Delhi arrest the slide against RCB?

PTI

Bengaluru, april 14

Winless in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL match here tomorrow.

Delhi have endured a poor start to the season, losing all their four games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.

Nothing is going right for the David Warner-led side and the team’s think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in.

Warner and his deputy Axar Patel have carried the team’s batting with all the others failing miserably. Patel’s cameos have been the only silver lining for Delhi this season.

Bangalore, on the other hand, will look to get back to the winning ways. After making a winning start, they have fallen to back-to-back defeats.

The likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have contributed with the bat and would be eyeing another good show. With Glenn Maxwell back amongst runs, it bodes well for the hosts.

Also, star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has linked up with the squad and is expected to walk right into the playing XI, strengthening the bowling department.