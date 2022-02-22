Can India end losing streak against New Zealand?

PTI

Queenstown, February 21

With the series already out of their grasp, a desperate Indian women's cricket team will look to snap the losing streak and salvage some pride by sorting the bowling and fielding woes in the fourth ODI against New Zealand here tomorrow.

India suffered a second successive three-wicket loss to hosts New Zealand in the third game to concede the five-match ODI series.

It was yet another limited-overs series loss, following the defeats to South Africa at home and in England and Australia in the last 12 months.

In the ongoing rubber, if batting let the team down in the one-off T20I and the first ODI, it was the bowlers and fielders who failed to keep things under control in the last two matches as the Kiwis successfully chased down big totals. With the World Cup looming, Mithali Raj's team will have to iron out the flaws in the next two ODIs. The return of star opener Smriti Mandhana and pacer Meghna Singh will bolster the team as they look to gather steam ahead of the big-ticket event.

India will look to field a settled pace attack after experimenting with Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur and Renuka Singh. —

