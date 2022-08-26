Can Neeraj Chopra deliver again?

PTI

Lausanne, August 25

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra can create history when he takes part in the Diamond League meeting here tomorrow. The 24-year-old Olympics champion has recovered from the groin injury he had suffered while winning the silver medal in the World Championships.

A top-three finish here will ensure Chopra a berth in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich in September as he is fourth in the standings with seven points. The top six in the standings will make the Zurich Finals. The Lausanne event is the last leg that has the men’s javelin throw competition. He had finished second in the Stockholm leg — his first-ever podium in the Diamond League — in June.

It remains to be seen whether Chopra would be able continue his strong form this season after his one-month rehabilitation following injury. He can become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the Diamond League. Czech Republic’s Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch will be the biggest threat to Chopra at the event. Chopra’s season’s best is 89.94 metres, while Vadlejch has a season’s best of 90.88m.