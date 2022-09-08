Diamond League: Can Neeraj Chopra do it again?

PTI

Zurich, September 7

Another piece of history awaits Tokyo Olympics champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he starts as the favourite in the prestigious Diamond League Finals here tomorrow.

Chopra had made a spectacular return from a one-month injury lay-off by winning the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League series and qualifying for the two-day event in Zurich. He became the first Indian to clinch a Diamond League meet title.

After missing the Birmingham CWG due to a minor groin injury, the 24-year-old Indian superstar hit form immediately on return as he sent the spear to 89.08 metres in his first attempt to seal the win in Lausanne on July 26.

As in Lausanne, the six-man field here will be without world champion Anderson Peters, who is recovering from injuries.

