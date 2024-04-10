Can PSG take ‘first’ step under Enrique?

Paris, April 9
Paris St Germain are still seeking their first Champions League trophy but they need ambition rather than pressure in the first leg of their quarterfinal against Barcelona, manager Luis Enrique said today.
PSG last reached the semifinals stage in 2021, and with the Ligue 1 title more or less wrapped up along with a place in the Coupe de France final, focus now turns to the competition which the club wants to win more than any other.
“I hope that our ambition overcomes the pressure,” Luis Enrique told a press conference. “We aren’t feeling pressure at the moment, we are very excited to play at this level and we are trying to qualify for the next round. During the group stage I could see that the players were taking responsibility, and now that has got us here.”
Host nations tighten security
France and Spain will step up security ahead of the quarterfinals in Madrid and Paris, top officials said, as Islamic State threats cast a shadow over Europe’s top club football tournament.
British police said they were aware of reports of threats and had a robust policing plan in place ahead of Arsenal’s match against Bayern Munich in London.
The threats against some of the world’s most-watched matches underline the resurgence of Islamic State after several deadly attacks this year, including in Iran and Moscow. — Reuters
