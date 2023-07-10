Canada Open: Lakshya Sen back where he belongs

PTI

Calgary, July 9

Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen stormed into the final of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Kenta Nishimoto here.

Double Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, however, couldn’t produce her best and went down 14-21 15-21 to world No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in her women’s singles semifinal.

Sen, who has slipped to world No. 19 after struggling to find his form early in the season, saw off the world No. 11 Japanese 21-17 21-14 to enter his second Super 500 final and first BWF summit clash in over a year.

The 21-year-old Indian, who claimed a bronze at the 2021 World Championships, will face China’s Li Shi Feng in the final.

“It was a pretty bad start, I couldn’t control the shuttle well. The moment I got the rhythm at the net (it got better). Near-perfect net-play was the key and we were both trying to do that,” Sen said.

“Eventually, I took control at the net, the smashes were also working. Overall, a good tactical game and I’m happy with my performance,” he added.

A former world No. 6, Sen had undergone a nose surgery for a deviated septum after the World Championships last August and took a lot of time to recover.

Sen last played a final at the Commonwealth Games last year. After a series of early exits, he showed signs of recovery when he reached the semifinals of the Thailand Open.

Sen has a 4-2 head-to-head record against Feng, the reigning All England Open champion. Sen had defeated him recently at the Thailand Open.

“Plenty of Indian supporters in the stadium, they’ve been there from the first day so it’s really good to play in here,” Sen said.