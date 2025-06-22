DT
Canada seal qualification for 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Toronto [Canada], June 22 (ANI): Canada have officially secured their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, according to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The hosts of the Americas Qualifiers confirmed their place at the tournament after grabbing a win against Bahamas, their fifth successive in the ongoing campaign from as many outings.

Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma picked up three wickets apiece as Canada bundled out Bahamas for just 57. The chase was wrapped up in just 5.3 overs, with Dilpreet Bajwa smashing an unbeaten 36 off 14 balls to seal a dominant win and qualification.

Having featured at last year's Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, Canada arrived into the Qualifiers as one of the favourites to progress through.

The Nicholas Kirton-led side kickstarted their campaign with a comprehensive win against Bermuda by 110 runs. The result was followed by a 59-run win against Cayman Islands and a 10-wicket trumping of Bahamas in the first round of games between the teams.

In their second outing against Cayman Islands - a contest cut short to five-overs-a-side - Canada registered another comfortable win after putting together 82 runs on the board, and eventually seizing the game by 42 runs.

Canada join the list of 10 teams already qualified for the 20-team event, alongside co-hosts India and Sri Lanka. The other qualified sides include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, South Africa, United States, West Indies, Ireland, New Zealand and Pakistan.

Seven more teams - two from Europe Qualifier (to be played from 5-11 July 2025), two from Africa Qualifier (to be played from 19 September - 4 October 2025) and three from Asia-EAP Qualifier (to be played from 1-17 October 2025) - will join the Men's T20 World Cup through the Regional Qualifiers. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

