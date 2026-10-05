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Home / Sports / Canada Super 60 Season 2: Kieron Pollard-led Toronto Sixers complete double after beating Vancouver Anchors in men’s final

Canada Super 60 Season 2: Kieron Pollard-led Toronto Sixers complete double after beating Vancouver Anchors in men’s final

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ANI
Updated At : 11:06 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Vancouver [Canada], October 5 (ANI): Toronto Sixers completed a memorable double in Canada Super 60 Season 2, winning the men’s title after beating Vancouver Anchors by five wickets in the final at the iconic BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday, having earlier secured the women’s championship as well.

Zaheer Khan co-owned Vancouver Anchors posted 164/3 after being sent in, with Obus Pienaar smashing an unbeaten 82 off 21 balls and skipper Moeen Ali making 45 off 18, but Toronto chased down the target with the final ball to finish on 168/5. The Anchors made an explosive start after Aneurin Donald struck 17 off nine balls and Aaron Johnson added 14 off 10.

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After Martin Andersson was dismissed for a duck, Moeen and Pienaar took control, smashing 21 boundaries between the two of them. Pienaar's 82 came from just 21 balls and included two fours and 12 sixes, while Moeen's 45 featured two fours and five sixes as Vancouver finished on 164/3 at a run rate of 16.40, as per a release.

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Toronto's chase was led by Nicholas Pooran, who smashed 67 off 23 balls with two fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 291.30. Kieron Pollard added 35 from 13 deliveries, while Daniel Sams finished unbeaten on 25 off nine balls, including three sixes, as Toronto kept pace with the demanding target. Will Smeed also contributed 16 off seven balls before being dismissed by Lewis Gregory.

Pooran's assault put Toronto firmly ahead of the required rate before Pollard, and Sams ensured there was no late stumble, with the Sixers reaching 168/5 off the final ball to win by five wickets. Pooran was also named the Player of the Tournament for his 207 runs and two wickets during the entirety of the tournament.

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The Sixers entered the final after a nine-run victory over Mississauga Masters in the first semi-final. Mississauga had finished the league stage unbeaten and at the top of the table, but Toronto produced a composed performance in the knockout to eliminate the tournament's strongest league-stage side.

Vancouver Anchors booked the other spot in the final after beating Brampton Blitz by six wickets in the second semi-final. That set up a title clash between two sides that had finished second and fourth respectively in the league stage, which propelled Toronto to complete a championship double after their women’s team had already retained its title. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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