Canelo slams Messi over Mexico jersey

Doha, November 28
In one corner, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi. The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.
The Mexican boxer said on Twitter that Messi “was cleaning the floor” with the Mexican shirt. He said it was a disrespectful attitude by the Argentina star toward the Mexicans.
“He better ask God not to run into me,” Canelo tweeted. — AP
