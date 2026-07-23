Harare [Zimbabwe], July 23 (ANI): India's T20I captain Shreyas Iyer expressed delight after securing his first victory as skipper, with the 'Men in Blue' cruising to a seven-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the opening game of the three-match T20I series in Harare on Thursday.

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The newly appointed skipper had endured a challenging start to his leadership stint, with India losing the series 2-0 against Ireland and suffering a 4-0 defeat to England, with one match abandoned due to rain.

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Chasing 126, India rode on a sensational 18-ball maiden half-century from 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to complete the chase in just 13.2 overs. Sooryavanshi scored 50 off 18 balls before being dismissed, while captain Shreyas Iyer (28*) and Tilak Varma guided India to victory.

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Earlier, India's bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 after captain Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl first. Pacer Mayank Yadav starred with figures of 2/18, supported by Prince Yadav's 2/19, as India's disciplined bowling attack kept Zimbabwe's batters under pressure.

After winning the match, Iyer praised the team's execution after the win, calling it a special moment to register his first victory as captain. He lauded Mayank Yadav's bowling and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless batting approach, highlighting the youngster's confidence and ability to provide a strong start.

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"Exceptional. They were tremendous in their execution. Can't be more happier to get my first win. I was anticipating the bounce, and there was a decent amount of bounce. Exceptional start given by Mayank. Didn't give them room. Vaibhav came out and gave us an exceptional start with the bat. They analysed the pitch and started building partnerships, and that's when I wanted to rotate my bowlers as well. He is fearless; the way he approaches the innings is amazing. He possesses immense confidence when he steps onto the field," Iyer said.

Mayank Yadav, who registered bowling figures of 2/18 in 4 overs and claimed key wickets of Zimbabwe batters Brian Bennett and Dion Myers, won the Man of the Match award. He said it was a special feeling to contribute to India's win and praised the pitch conditions, bounce, seam movement, and the team's strong start with the ball.

"It always feels great when you contribute in a win. So it was a very special moment for me. The wicket was very good. After playing in India, I was enjoying bowling here. It's my first time here in Zimbabwe. The bounce I got and the seam movement was great help for me. We got a good start from the very first ball and the way they [Prince and Ashok] were squeezing from their end was really good," he said.

Chasing 126, India made a strong start with Sooryavanshi smashing a sensational maiden international half-century. His aggressive knock of 50, along with contributions from Shreyas Iyer (28*) and Ishan Kishan (35), helped India complete the chase in just 13.2 overs.

Earlier, India's bowlers put up a disciplined performance to restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7. Pacer Mayank Yadav starred with figures of 2/18, dismissing Brian Bennett and Dion Myers early, while Prince Yadav also claimed two wickets. Ravi Bishnoi and Shivam Dube picked up one wicket each. Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani top-scored with an unbeaten 39, but India's bowling attack kept the hosts from building momentum. (ANI)

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