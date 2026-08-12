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Home / Sports / "Can't play this beautiful game forever": Hayden on Rohit's future, urges Hitman to decide his fate

"Can't play this beautiful game forever": Hayden on Rohit's future, urges Hitman to decide his fate

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Darwin [Australia], August 12 (ANI): As Rohit Sharma's 2027 World Cup future has become a talking point again, former Australian veteran opener Matthew Hayden feels Sharma's retirement decision will ultimately depend on whether he still has the hunger, energy and desire to cope with the demands of top-level cricket.

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With Rohit already retired from Test cricket and T20, Hayden believes only the veteran batter can decide how long he wants to continue, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) and international cricket both demanding a significant commitment.

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Now an exclusively ODI player, Sharma enjoyed a productive series with the bat against England in July, despite India going down 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

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"Look, when you get to the age Rohit is at, you start facing those questions. Before him, it was Virat, and before that, it was Gautam Gambhir. It just goes on and on. You can't play this beautiful game forever. When you reach that stage of your career, you're inevitably asked whether it will be the IPL or international cricket that goes first. Rohit has already retired from Test cricket, so ultimately, only he can know whether he still fights a lion to keep charging through what is an incredibly demanding schedule. You need a young man's energy to compete at the very highest level. So, in the end, it will be entirely his call," Hayden told ANI.

Despite persistent questions over whether 39-year-old Rohit Sharma can feature in the 2027 World Cup because of his age, he continued to silence critics with strong performances.

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During the tour to England, it was speculated ahead of the third ODI at Lord's that the series decider at the iconic venue would be his last international match for India, having already retired from T20Is and Tests.

However, with a brutal 138 in a run-chase of 388 runs, the 'Hitman' shook off all the rust from the past few outings and proved to the world that he is not the one to be written off.

Sharma ended the England ODIs with 175 runs in three matches at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 98.31, with a century, a blistering 138 in 110 balls with 17 fours and five sixes during a 388-run chase in the series decider, which India lost by 27 runs.

Despite India's series loss by 2-1, a masterclass from 'the Hitman' and his century stand with long-time batting partner Virat Kohli (74 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) enthralled the fans in attendance.

With 11,895 runs in 288 matches and 280 innings at an average of 48.95 and a strike rate of 93.04, including 34 centuries, 62 fifties and a best score of 264, Rohit is one of the world's greatest ODI batters ever, ranked seventh in all-time run- scoring lists and India's third-highest run-getter in the format behind Virat Kohli (14,941) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs).

In nine ODIs this year, Rohit has scored 379 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.11, with a century and a fifty each, and a best score of 138. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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