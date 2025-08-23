Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban among venues in South Africa for ICC 2027 Cricket World Cup

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 23 (ANI): Cricket South Africa (CSA) has finalised the venues for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which it will jointly host with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

CSA believes that the CWC 2027 presents a unique opportunity to expand the reach and participation of cricket across Southern Africa, while showcasing the region's rich cultural identity through a memorable and distinctly African event experience. By introducing cricket to non-traditional areas, CSA aims to grow the sport in alignment with its strategic pillar of inclusivity and access.

CSA, along with host venue countries Zimbabwe and Namibia, is now focusing its full attention on delivering a bold and unifying event across the host cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl where 44 matches will be hosted with a further 10 matches being hosted in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The board also announced the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 Local Organising Committee Board (LOCB), under the leadership of Independent Chairman Trevor Manuel.

Manuel brings a rich background of government leadership, where he led economic reform and national development planning. His leadership reflects the discipline and strategy essential in both sport and board governance.

Manuel is supported by six Independent Non-Executive Directors, five Non-Independent Non-Executive Directors, and three Ex-Officio members, making up the full Board.

With 2027 fast approaching, the Board has been entrusted with organising a memorable Cricket World Cup and bringing CSA's vision to life. The Board brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise across a range of areas including finance, education, law, and strategic thinking.

"24 years have passed since the last ICC CWC tournament took place on African soil. This makes the 2027 CWC a sought-after opportunity to create a unique platform for attracting new fans while engaging existing fans through digital innovation, connecting with the African continent, and the world," says CSA President, Rihan Richards.

CSA Board Chairperson, Pearl Maphoshe said: "CSA's vision is to stage a global, inspiring event which will reflects the face of South Africa--diverse, inclusive, and united. The tournament will be vibrantly different in its style and atmosphere, and its experiences. It will provide players, fans and partners with the most unique, unforgettable experience.

"CSA offers its full support to the appointed LOCB and is confident in their ability to successfully deliver on the mandate set, ensuring a seamless and impactful event," he concluded.

CWC 2027 Local Organising Committee Board of Directors

-Trevor Manuel, Independent Chairman of the Board

-Johannes Adams, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

-Yunus Bobat, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

-Herman Bosman, Independent Non-Executive Director

-Vuyani Jarana, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

-Nomfanelo Magwentshu, Independent Non-Executive Director

-Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Independent Non-Executive Director

-Ravi Naidoo, Independent Non-Executive Director

-Dr Stavros Nicolaou, Independent Non-Executive Director

-Advocate Philip October, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

-Advocate Karrisha Pillay SC, Independent Non-Executive Director

-Unathi Matthew Tshotwana, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

EX OFFICIO

-Pholetsi Moseki, Ex-Officio - Chief Executive Officer CSA

-Tjaart van der Walt, Ex-Officio - Chief Financial Officer CSA

-Refentse Shinners, Ex-Officio - Public Affairs Executive CSA. (ANI)

