Cape Verde goalie Vozinha shines on social media, gains millions of Instagram followers after WC draw against Spain

Atlanta [US], June 17 (ANI): Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has emerged as one of the biggest breakout stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after playing a pivotal role in his team's impressive 0-0 draw against European powerhouse Spain on Monday. Following the match, his Instagram following skyrocketed from around 50,000 to more than 10 million.

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Vozinha became an overnight sensation, gaining more than 5.5 million Instagram followers in under 24 hours after the match, according to Fox News. At the time of writing, Vozinha's Instagram follower count stands at 10.7 million.

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In the match against Spain, tournament debutants Cape Verde produced a remarkable defensive display to hold world No. 2 and reigning European champions to a goalless draw. Despite being the third-smallest nation by population ever to compete at a World Cup, Cape Verde defended resolutely, frustrating Spain throughout the contest.

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The Spaniards fired 27 shots without scoring-the joint-most they have ever attempted in a World Cup match without finding the net, matching their 27-shot tally against Paraguay at the 1998 tournament, which also ended 0-0.

Vozinha, 40, emerged as the standout performer of the match, making seven saves in total, including three crucial stops within six minutes in the first half.

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Vozinha tipped over Spain's Mikel Oyarazabal's header, caught Ferran Torres close-range effort on low, also prevented a header from Aymeric Laporte from reaching the net and also denied Mikel Merino and Marc Cucurella from inside the box, taking home the 'Player of the Match' honours.

He is also the oldest player to make an appearance in the nation's World Cup debut game at the age of 40 years and 12 days.

Shamrock Rovers' Pico Lopes also pulled off a clutch block in the 88th minute, denying a chance to Oyarazabal to score a winning goal. The WC debutants had their moments while attacking, too, as an unmarked Diney Borges' attempt was blocked by Spanish goalie Unai Simon.

Torres' six-yard strike in the first half hit the post, making it a wasteful opportunity at the goal for Spain during this match. Even though teen sensation Lamine Yamal was brought to the pitch, Spain struggled for answers. The first half saw Spain fire 12 shots, but to no avail.

Spain has now failed to win their last four FIFA World Cup games, their joint-longest winless streak was from the 1982 to 1986 editions of the tournament.

The 2010 champions did not walk away empty-handed as they have a point to their name. They will have to search for answers ahead of their next clash against Saudi Arabia on June 21. (ANI)

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