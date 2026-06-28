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Josimar José Évora Dias—better known as Vozinha—never imagined he would live to see this day. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, the fourth oldest to feature in a FIFA World Cup, broke down in tears after Cape Verde secured a historic goalless draw against Saudi Arabia at Houston Stadium. With that result, the island nation became the smallest country by population ever to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

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Cape Verde, ranked 67th in FIFA standings, advanced to the knockouts on debut with three points: two goalless draws (against Spain and Saudi Arabia) and a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay. With a population of just 530,000—smaller even than India’s least populated state, Sikkim (703,000)—the Atlantic archipelago of 10 islands and several islets is living a footballing dream that is far from over.

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Next, they face defending champions Argentina in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 4. Their campaign began with one of the World Cup’s biggest shocks: holding favourites Spain to a scoreless draw. They followed up with their first-ever World Cup goals in a 2-2 tie against Uruguay, before finishing undefeated to claim second place in Group H, behind Spain and ahead of two-time champions Uruguay. Cape Verde has already surpassed other small nations by population—Curaçao (2026) and Iceland (2018)—who exited at the group stage in their only appearances.

“We are small, but we have big hearts and we are fighters,” said an emotional Vozinha after the Saudi Arabia match. His heroics were crucial: saving three decisive attempts, including a stoppage-time header from Mohamed Kanno, a 66th-minute strike from Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, and a 92nd-minute shot from Abdullah Al-Hamdan.The side also came close to scoring their first ever win against Saudi Arabia—in the 50th minute, when Kevin Pina’s attempt went over the target; in the 74th minute, when Laros Duarte’s power packed volley was stopped by Mohammed Al-Owais and Nuno da Costa failed to finish. However, as Spain completed their victory over Uruguay, it made the way for Cape Verde to the next stage.

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“Honestly, it's mad. I feel like I'm in a dream. To be man of the match and make history is something I could never have imagined. First, let's celebrate. We're so happy. Let's hope all Cape Verdeans are happy too. From tomorrow, we'll focus on the next match. It's against Argentina, isn't it?” said Cape Verde midfielder Deroy Duarte after the match.