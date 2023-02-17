Capital gain on India’s mind

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 16

The last time India and Australia played a Test at this venue, the visitors were picked apart by the tag team of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

The spinning duo took a five-wicket haul each as India completed a six-wicket win in three days. Jadeja was named the Player of the Match for also scoring a counterattacking 43 in the first innings.

Ten years later, Australia are still looking for answers on how to tackle the two Indian spinners, whose stats from last week’s opening Test were almost identical to those from the 2013 Test.

Both Jadeja and Ashwin had five-wicket hauls, and the left-arm spinner was named the Player of the Match for a crucial 70 in the first innings. The Nagpur Test also finished in three days as Australia were bowled out for 91 in the second innings.

To make things worse for Australia, the visitors were undone by their pre-match perceptions of how much the pitch was going to spin. Australia batter Peter Handscomb admitted that the pitch did a lot less than what they had feared. Australia can safely assume that they will get a similar pitch in the second Test. The question is will the visitors be able to clear their minds of all the pitch talk? With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line — India will retain the trophy with a win here — Australia will quickly need to move on.

Poor form

David Warner’s poor form in India — the opener averages 22.16 in nine Tests — has only added to Australia’s problems. He scored just 11 runs in the two innings in Nagpur, while his opening partner Usman Khawaja (1 and 5) had a worse outing.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne — both known for using their feet well against spin — were by far Australia’s best batters in the first Test. They will be crucial if the visitors are to turn things around. But they will need support from players like Handscomb and Alex Carey, who failed to convert their starts.

Skipper Pat Cummins said the only way to survive was by putting the pressure back on the Indian bowlers. “When you are ahead of the game over here, it is really hard for the opposition to get back,” Cummins said. “That is going to be the challenge, if we are behind how we can put pressure back into their dressing room. Once you put pressure back on the bowlers, suddenly you don’t get as many good balls and the scoreboard keeps ticking over, fields change. So that has certainly been part of the discussions,” he added.

“You are going to fail over here. It is about failing the right way. These conditions are tough. If that’s our best chance, by taking the game on, someone taking a calculated risk, if it doesn’t come off, that’s totally fine. No stress,” he added.

Cummins will be hoping for the return of all-rounder Cameroon Green, who missed the first Test due to a finger injury. “Having a right-hander helps and him providing our fifth bowling option also helps,” Cummins said. “He is a big player and it certainly helps the team function well in batting and bowling. He had a really good session yesterday. We will see how he pulls up,” he added.

Australia will be boosted by the return of left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who also sat out of the first Test due to a finger injury. “He is one of the world’s premier bowlers in these types of conditions,” Cummins said. “As I said, the wicket looks like it might turn a little bit. I thought last week with two pacers that attack functioned quite well but I think whether it is Starcy, another spinner, Scotty (Boland), variety in the attack does help,” he added.

While Cummins has a headache trying to select the playing XI, his couterpart Rohit Sharma has an easier job at hand. With Shreyas Iyer fit to play again, he is in the scheme of things to fit right back in place of Suryakumar Yadav. Although there are question marks on vice-captain KL Rahul’s place in the team, he has the backing of the team management.