Capri Sports' ‘Meet the Unstoppables’ campaign film features players from all teams as preview of IWL 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI): As the countdown begins to the 2026–27 season of the Indian Women's League (IWL), Capri Sports has unveiled ‘Meet the Unstoppables’, a campaign film celebrating the journey, determination and ambition of women footballers across India.

The campaign captures the journey of a woman footballer from the grassroots to the tunnel, bringing to life the years of dedication, sacrifice and relentless hard work that go into reaching the highest level of women's club football in the country, as per a press release.

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Over the years, women's football in India has witnessed significant growth, with players across the country dedicating themselves to the sport, honing their skills and steadily progressing through the ranks.

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Today, their hard work, talent and determination have brought them to the highest level of domestic women's football, competing in the country's premier division, the Lxme IWL. With the league providing them a bigger platform to showcase their abilities, these footballers are now poised to receive greater visibility and recognition, as they continue to grow, excel on the field and inspire the next generation. ‘Meet the Unstoppable’ celebrates this progress, capturing the intensity, skill and winning mentality of a generation ready to take Indian women's football forward.

The campaign features eight emerging players, with one representative from each of the eight participating clubs in the Lxme IWL. Shubhangi from Gokulam Kerala FC, Chanu from East Bengal FC, Shruti from BBFS Garhwal United FC, Anushka from Kickstart FC, Kiran from Juba Sangha FC, Pooja from HOPS FC, Malavika from Sethu FC and Cindy from Nita Football Academy feature in the film. While these players are at the centre of the campaign, they represent a much larger community of girls and women across India who have chosen football, continued to pursue their ambitions and are determined to take the sport forward.

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Through powerful moments and expressions that reflect the mindset of these footballers, the film captures the spirit of a generation that refuses to be held back. Lines such as ‘Sure we have hit walls, but practice ke liye perfect yaar’ (Of course, we have faced barriers, but that's what makes for the perfect practice), ‘Pressure? Aane do, ussi se toh champions bante hai’ (Pressure? Bring it on, that's what makes champions) and ‘This is Us, This is Our Game’ underline the resilience, confidence and collective identity of women footballers who are ready to claim their place in the sport.

The campaign comes at a time when women's football in India is witnessing growing quality and competitiveness, with the Indian Senior Women's National Team currently ranked 69th in the FIFA Women's World Rankings and 13th in Asia. The progress reflects the growing pool of talent and the commitment of players who have continued to raise the standard of the game. However, the next step lies in ensuring that this progress is matched by greater visibility, stronger opportunities and a sustainable professional pathway for women footballers.

Speaking about the campaign, Ms Jinisha Sharma, Director & Promoter, Capri Sports said, "The remarkable thing about women’s football in India is not that these players have faced barriers. It is that, despite everything, they have never stopped showing up for the sport they love. Their ambition has never been the problem. Their talent has never been the problem. What has been missing is the attention, investment and platform to match it. Meet the Unstoppables is about recognising the extraordinary commitment that already exists in the game. Through the Lxme IWL, we want to ensure that the future of women’s football is defined not by the obstacles its players have overcome, but by everything they are capable of achieving"

The upcoming Lxme IWL 2026–27 season, commencing on November 13, will bring together eight clubs competing for the coveted title, providing a platform for some of India's finest women footballers to showcase their talent. (ANI)

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