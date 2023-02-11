Captain and his left-hand men

NAGPUR, February 10

Rohit Sharma produced a captain’s knock of 120 and Ravindra Jadeja made an unbeaten 66 to put India in the box seat despite Todd Murphy’s memorable debut in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia here today.

Rohit Sharma slammed 120. PTI

Murphy justified his selection by claiming 5/82 on a spin-friendly track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium but India finished Day 2 on 321/7 replying to Australia’s below-par 177 in the first innings.

Jadeja, who claimed 5/47 with the ball on Thursday, raised 81 runs for the unbroken eighth wicket with Axar Patel (52) to drive home India’s advantage.

“Even after getting set, you could not afford a lapse in concentration on this track,” Patel said after India finished the day with a lead of 144. “Jadeja and I told each other if we maintain our focus, we could help set a good total on this track.”

Australia’s Todd Murphy celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. PTI

It was a day of hard toil for the tourists but Murphy impressed with his relentless pursuit for wickets.

The 22-year-old had removed KL Rahul late on Thursday for his first Test wicket and the bespectacled off-spinner struck twice in the morning session to keep India in check.

He dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin lbw for 23 and lured Cheteshwar Pujara (7) into playing a sweep shot to a delivery way outside the leg-stump to be caught at short fine-leg.

Murphy removed Virat Kohli (12) with the first ball after lunch and Nathan Lyon bowled debutant Suryakumar Yadav (8) through the gate but Sharma was unperturbed.

The opener lofted Murphy over mid-off for a four to bring up his hundred and took a single off the next delivery to level the team scores.

Pat Cummins, armed with the second new ball, finally ended Sharma’s fine innings by sending his off-stump cartwheeling.

Sharma, who hit 15 fours and two sixes in his stellar knock, could have fallen pm the previous delivery but Steve Smith floored a catch in the second slip.

Jadeja was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball and the all-rounder tormented Australia with the bat, too, bringing up his 18th Test fifty.

Smith grassed another catch in the final over of the day, giving Jadeja a reprieve.

Australia batter Matt Renshaw missed much of the action with knee pain but was cleared to return to field after undergoing scans. — Reuters

1Rohit Sharma is the only India captain, and fifth overall, to score hundreds in all three formats in international cricket.

6Instances of a fifty and a five-wicket haul in a Test match for Ravindra Jadeja, the joint-most by any player for India, alongside R Ashwin.

57.65 Rohit’s batting average as an opener in Test cricket is the second-highest for any player to have opened in a minimum of 30 innings. Only Herbert Sutcliffe is ahead of him, with 61.10 across 83 innings.