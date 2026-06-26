Captain Iyer era starts off poorly as Ireland stun world champions India by 34 runs in 1st T20I

Belfast [Ireland], June 26 (ANI): The Captain Shreyas Iyer era kicked off on a disappointing note for world champions India as they lost to Ireland by 34 runs in the first T20I of the two-match series at Belfast on Friday, marking their first-ever defeat to the side across any format.

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Ireland was put to bat first by India and was guided to 182/9 by Tucker (50 in 36 balls, with five fours and two sixes) and Gareth Delany (49 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes). India started off well, reaching the 50-run mark in just the fourth over, with Abhishek Sharma (50 in 20 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) impressing. However, impressive bowling from Matthew Hollard (3/28), Matthew Humphreys (3/38) and Jai Moondra (2/26) totally unravelled India's batting as it collapsed from 45/1 to 148 all out, with the final five wickets going down for 48 runs.

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In the chase of 183 runs, Team India started well, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson smashing 16 runs in the first over, including two fours and a six.

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However, Jai Moondra started the next over with a dream start, castling Samson for five.

In the third over, Abhishek collected four boundaries against Liam McCarthy, taking the score to 45 runs.

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Matthew Hollard created another disruption, removing Ishan Kishan for a five-ball one, with India at 45/2 in 3.2 overs.

India reached the 50-run mark in 3.5 overs as Abhishek continued the attack.

Hollard sent back skipper Shreyas Iyer for just three on his captaincy debut, with India reduced to 60/3 in 5.1 overs.

Tilak Verma collected a few boundaries while Abhishek reached his fifty in 19 balls, with seven fours and two sixes. Liam got back to Abhishek with vengeance, removing him for a 20-ball 50, with India at 80/4 in eight overs.

At the end of 10 overs, India was 89/4, with Tilak (19*) joined by Washington Sundar (4*).

Ireland continued to tear a hole into India's batting, with Matthew Humphreys removing Tilak for just a 21-ball 19. India was five down for 90 in 10.2 overs.

Washington (9) also went down to Hollard after India touched the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

Axar Patel and Shivam Dube steered the ship for India before Jai removed Shivam for a 16-ball 25, with a four and two sixes. India sank to 135/7 in 16 overs.

Axar also fell to Gerath Delany for 16-ball 15, with India reduced to 138/8 in the 17th over.

Harshit Rana's wicket went to Humphreys for just nine, continuing India's downward spiral. India was 147/9 in 18.1 overs.

Ireland made history, with Humphreys getting the final wicket. India was skittled out for 148 in 18.5 overs.

Humphreys (3/38), Hollard (3/28) and Jai (2/26) were among the top wicket-takers for Ireland.

Earlier, a fine half-century from Lorcan Tucker and a quickfire 49 from Gareth Delany lifted Ireland to 182/9 in their first T20I of the two-match series at Belfast on Friday.

Reducing to 51/4 after India opted to bowl first, Tucker (50 in 36 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 64-run stand with Delany, who later on scored a quickfire 32-ball 49, with three fours and three sixes, putting on a 49-run stand in 16 balls for the sixth wicket. Harshit Rana (3/24) was the leading bowler for India.

After India opted to bowl first after winning the toss, Ireland made a quick start, with Tim Tector finishing the first Arshdeep Singh over with a six and Ross Adair starting the next over by Harshit Rana with two fours.

However, Rana had the last laugh, as a top-edge off Adair's bat landed into the hands of wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. Ireland was 20/1 in 1.5 overs.

Arshdeep Singh produced the second wicket to end the third over, sending a dangerous Harry Tector for a three-ball duck, reducing Ireland to 25/2 in 3 overs.

Harshit soon got his second, getting Tim caught by skipper Shreyas Iyer for 17 in 12 balls, with two fours and a six. Ireland was 30/3 in 3.4 overs.

At the end of the power play, Ireland was 36/3, with Lorcan Tucker (4*) and Benjamin Calitz (1*) unbeaten.

Calitz struck two sixes against Prasidh Krishna, helping Ireland reach the 50-run mark in 6.5 overs.

Shivam, however, removed Calitz with a catch from Krishna for 15 in 11 balls, with two sixes. Ireland was 51/4 in 7.1 overs.

Lorcan Tucker (13*) and Gerath Delany (7*) took Ireland to 68/4 in 10 overs.

In the 13th over, Lorcan collected 16 runs against Axar Patel, with two fours and a six, helping Ireland cross the 100-run mark in 13 overs.

Lorcan reached his half-century in 35 balls, with five fours and two sixes, before he fell to Harshit for a 36-ball 50. The 64-run stand was undone as Ireland was 115/5 in 14.3 overs.

Delany and George Dockrell stitched a quickfire 49-run stand in just 16 balls, taking down Washington for 19 runs in the 16th overs with two fours and a six, while in the next over, Prasidh was brutally hammered for 27 runs, including a four and a hat trick of sixes by Delany.

Ireland reached the 150-run mark in 16.4 overs.

Axar ended the onslaught with a fine catch by Arshdeep at backward point, removing Dockrell for a 10-ball 19, with two fours and a six. Ireland was 164/6 in 17.1 overs.

A fine catch by Axar got Arshdeep his second scalp as Delany departed for a well-made 49 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes. Ireland was 178/7 in 19 overs.

Matthew Humphreys was run out on the final ball, with the Irish innings ending at 182/9 in 20 overs.

Rana (3/24 in four overs), Arshdeep (2/28 in four overs) and Axar (2/33 in four overs) were among the top bowlers for India, while Prasidh (0/57 in four overs) faced a lot of beating.

Brief Scores: Ireland: 182/9 (Lorcan Tucker 50, Gareth Delany 49, Harshit Rana 3/24) beat India: 148 in 18.5 overs (Abhishek Sharma 50, Shivam Dube 25, Matthew Hollard 3/28). (ANI)

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