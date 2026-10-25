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Home / Sports / Caribbean muscle sets the tone for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10

Caribbean muscle sets the tone for the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10

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ANI
Updated At : 03:12 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 25 (ANI): When the six franchises built their squads for the new-look Abu Dhabi T10, most of them started in the same place: the Caribbean. Sixteen West Indies internationals will be in action at Zayed Cricket Stadium from November 7 to 20, and every team has at least one. Four of the six icon players, the marquee names, each franchise signed before the draft are West Indian, according to a press release.

Kieron Pollard leads defending champions UAE Bulls. Jason Holder is the face of Yas Lions, Nicholas Pooran captains Royal Desert Champions, and Rovman Powell heads Emirates Eagles. Arabian Aces signed Andre Russell before the draft, which makes it five headline names, and United Tigers used the draft to bring in fast-bowling all-rounder Odean Smith.

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A T10 innings lasts 60 balls, and nobody has time to play himself, whereas in a T20 he might have a few overs. Anyone who can clear the rope from his first delivery is worth more in this format than in any other, and the Caribbean keeps producing them.

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They know this tournament well, too. Pooran was the leading run-getter and Player of the Tournament in 2022, when he captained Deccan Gladiators to the title with 345 runs and 31 sixes, and he led them to another title in 2024. By the end of the previous edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, he had launched 137 sixes across seasons, more than any other player. Powell was among the three highest run-scorers in the tournament's history. Akeal Hosein, now with Yas Lions, took five wickets for six runs, including a hat-trick, in Qualifier 1 of the 2023 season.

Some franchises went well beyond one star. UAE Bulls have kept Pollard, Narine and Romario Shepherd together from last season's title-winning squad and added Andre Fletcher at the draft. Royal Desert Champions have surrounded Pooran with Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King and Keemo Paul. Shimron Hetmyer joins Powell at Emirates Eagles, while Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy add West Indian pace to Arabian Aces and Yas Lions.

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Pollard also knows how fast a campaign can turn in this format. UAE Bulls won only two of their first six matches last season and came close to going out. They then won four in a row, including all three playoff games, to lift the trophy. With this much hitting power spread across six teams, few totals will feel safe this year.

The tournament opens on November 7 with UAE Bulls against Yas Lions, which puts Pollard and Holder on opposite sides from the first ball. The final will be played on November 20. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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