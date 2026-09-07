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Home / Sports / Caribbean Premier League: Saint Lucia Kings suffer 8-wicket loss to Barbados Tridents

Caribbean Premier League: Saint Lucia Kings suffer 8-wicket loss to Barbados Tridents

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ANI
Updated At : 12:42 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Bridgetown [Barbados], September 7 (ANI): Saint Lucia Kings suffered an eight-wicket defeat to the Barbados Tridents in the league match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, early on Monday, after the Tridents successfully chased down the Kings’ total of 138/6 with 13 balls remaining.

Batting first, the Kings posted 138/6 from their allotted 20 overs. Kamil Pooran top-scored with a brisk 37 from 24 deliveries, while captain Roston Chase contributed 34 from 28 balls. John Campbell added 24, as the Kings battled to build a competitive total despite losing wickets at regular intervals, as per a press release.

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Mujeeb Ur Rahman (3/22) delivered a match-defining spell for the Tridents, striking in his first over when the Kings were comfortably at 51 for 1 at the end of 6 overs. He conceded just seven runs in his first two overs before returning to pick crucial wickets of Charith Asalanka and Matthew Forde in one over.  Alongside Mujeeb, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams took 2 wickets for 20 runs to restrict the Kings to a low total.

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The Tridents controlled the chase from the outset, reaching 139/2 in 17.5 overs. Quinton de Kock scored 47 from 31 balls, while Rivaldo Clarke remained unbeaten on 36 from 34 deliveries to guide Barbados to victory.

The Kings will now turn their attention to their next fixture against the Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 10 at Providence Stadium in Georgetown.

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Saint Lucia Kings Captain Roston Chase shared his thoughts on the must-win game against Guyana, "In Guyana, you probably get a lot of spin. The wicket’s probably going to keep a bit lower, so I think we have to make plans around that."

Talking about captaining against Barbados as a Barbadian himself, he further added, "Yeah, it’s franchise cricket, so I’m not really Barbadian at this point. I’m St Lucian at this point, so it is what it is."

The recent results leave the Kings needing a strong response in their last league match as they continue their push for a place in the CPL playoffs. With the league race finely balanced, the upcoming encounter in Guyana will be an important opportunity for Saint Lucia to strengthen its position and regain momentum. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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