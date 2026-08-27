DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Caribbean Premier League: Seifert powers Saint Lucia Kings to top of the table

Caribbean Premier League: Seifert powers Saint Lucia Kings to top of the table

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Port of Spain [Trinidad and Tobago], August 27 (ANI): Saint Lucia Kings produced a commanding all-round performance to register a convincing 36-run victory over Trinbago Knight Riders and reclaim the top spot on the Caribbean Premier League points table early on Thursday.

Advertisement

Asked to bat first, the Kings posted a massive total of 211/4 in their 20 overs, recording their second 200-plus score of the tournament.

Advertisement

Tim Seifert led from the front with a spectacular unbeaten 105 off 61 balls (with eight fours and five sixes). Kamil Pooran gave the team a flying start with a quick 25 off 17 balls, helping the Kings post 64/1 in the powerplay. Seifert and Pooran added 60 runs for the opening wicket in just 34 deliveries.

Advertisement

John Campbell kept the scoring rate high with a sharp 27 off 17 balls, sharing a 75-run stand with Seifert in 38 deliveries. Charith Asalanka then provided strong support in the middle overs, scoring a vital 33 off 21 balls (with two fours and three sixes) during a 51-run partnership. Seifert reached his century in 57 balls in the final over to seal a dominant batting display, as per a press release.

Defending 212, captain Roston Chase broke the back of the run chase in the eighth over. Chase claimed three wickets in five deliveries, removing Sunil Narine, Matthew Breetzke, and Nicholas Pooran to swing the momentum firmly in the Kings' favour. Matthew Forde then ended Kieron Pollard's counter-attacking knock of 65 (in 26 balls, with six fours and five sixes) with a sharp return catch.

Advertisement

The Kings bowlers kept the pressure on and restricted the Knight Riders to 175. With this comprehensive win, St Lucia Kings moved back to the No. 1 spot on the points table, becoming only the second team this season to reach eight points.

Kings will now face St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on September 3, 2026, in Basseterre. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts