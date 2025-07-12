New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa have confirmed the departure of four more players, including three local players, through their social media handles on Saturday.

Advertisement

The players of FC Goa are Carl McHugh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Rowllin Borges, and Aaren D'Silva, as per the press release from ISL.

Carl McHugh, who joined FC Goa in 2023 after a successful spell with Mohun Bagan Super Giant, quickly established himself as a crucial figure in midfield. Known for his ability to shield the defence and initiate attacks, the Irishman ranked among the team's best in successful passes and interceptions over two seasons.

Advertisement

He contributed to six goals during his time at the club and played a key role in back-to-back semi-final appearances in the ISL. McHugh also played a crucial role in FC Goa's Kalinga Super Cup triumph, helping the team return to the continental stage.

https://x.com/FCGoaOfficial/status/1943950725350031613

Advertisement

Rowllin Borges, another 2023 signing, became a reliable presence in the middle of the park. The experienced midfielder made 31 ISL appearances across two seasons, including 19 in his debut campaign with the Gaurs. He chipped in with three goals and one assist while also recording 131 recoveries, 70 duels won, and creating 22 chances, proving his all-round influence under Manolo Marquez.

Laxmikant Kattimani returned to the Gaurs for the 2024-25 season after a successful spell with Hyderabad FC. He started the season as the first-choice goalkeeper, featuring in the first six matches before injury cut his campaign short. Hrithik Tiwari stepped up in his absence and became the club's first-choice goalkeeper. He was part of FC Goa since their inception in 2014, had many memorable moments in his first spell before departing for Hyderabad FC in 2019.

Aaren D'Silva's second stint with FC Goa also comes to an end. He re-joined the club on a short-term deal in January 2025 but did not make any appearances in the ISL, the press release added.

In his first spell, Aaren joined FC Goa's Development Team in 2017 and was promoted to the first team ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season. He later moved to Hyderabad FC, where he made his ISL debut under Manolo Marquez and was part of their title-winning squad in the 2021-22 season. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)