Carlos Alcaraz seals semi-final berth at Nitto ATP Finals; eyes Year-End No. 1 spot

Carlos Alcaraz seals semi-final berth at Nitto ATP Finals; eyes Year-End No. 1 spot

ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Spain's Carlos Alcaraz confirmed his place in the semi-finals of the Nitto ATP Finals on Thursday after Alex de Minaur's win over Taylor Fritz, as per the official website of ATP.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who has already won his first two matches at this year's season-ending championship, will top the Jimmy Connors group if he defeats Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. A loss to Musetti, however, would see Alcaraz finish second in the group, with the Italian moving through as group leader.

He has a chance to finish the season as Year-End World No. 1. If he secures his 70th win of the season, he will end 2025 at the top of the ATP Rankings, effectively shutting the door on Jannik Sinner's bid for the honour.

However, if Alcaraz loses to Musetti, he would meet Sinner in the semi-finals. In that scenario, Sinner would still have an opportunity to claim the year-end No. 1 crown, but only if he defeats Alcaraz and then wins the ATP Finals title without losing a match.

This is Alcaraz's third appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals, with his best performance so far being a semi-final run in 2023. The Spaniard has enjoyed a phenomenal 2025 season, capturing eight titles, including a Roland Garros and the US Open, along with ATP Masters 1000 crowns in Monte-Carlo, Rome, and Cincinnati. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

