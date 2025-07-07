Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2025 after defeating Andrey Rublev

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2025 after his 22nd consecutive victory. The Spanish tennis sensation came from behind for his 18th straight win at the Championships, defeating 14th seed Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday, according to Olympics.com.

The two-time Wimbledon defending men's singles champion has made it to the second week for the third year in a row, as he continues his pursuit of a three-peat in south-west London.

Alcaraz will meet Cameron Norrie in the quarter-final, the last remaining Briton in the men's or women's singles draw, who battled through a five-set thriller against qualifier Nicolas Jarry on No. 1 Court.

Norrie, a former World No. 8, is now back in the ATP top 50, his highest position since last year. In the 2023 Rio Open final, the Briton was victorious in their previous meeting. Sunday evening's primetime match was Alcaraz's second-longest outing of the tournament, only behind his first-round, four-and-a-half marathon win.

"It is a different kind of tennis this year at Wimbledon...a different feeling. For me, it's a little bit slower, the balls are a little bit slower. But today I just played my best match so far in the tournament. Just feeling great," Carlos Alcaraz said as quoted from Olympics.com.

Earlier, the Spaniard extended his winning streak to 21 matches after beating Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in four sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. This Wimbledon could be historic for Alcaraz.

He's also trying to become just the second man after Bjorn Borg to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back in two straight years.

Alcaraz has already won the French Open, two ATP Masters 1000 events (Monte Carlo and Rome), and recently triumphed at Queen's Club. His last loss came in April during the Barcelona final. (ANI)

