DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Carlos Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open title as Jannik Sinner retires in final

Carlos Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open title as Jannik Sinner retires in final

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cincinnati [US], August 19 (ANI): World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz clinched the 2025 Cincinnati Open title on Monday as his opponent, Italy's Jannik Sinner, retired from the game after playing five games of the first set.

Advertisement

In the fourth final meeting of the 2025 season the typically steady Sinner dropped his opening service game at love. Alcaraz went on to win four more games in a row before the Italian called the trainer during the changeover.

Minutes later, the world's No. 1 player retired from the match. The two players - who have relished their rivalry - exchanged words, with Alcaraz putting his arm around his opponent and looking visibly concerned for Sinner's health, as per Olympics.com.

Advertisement

"Sorry, Jannik. That wasn't the way to win matches, to win the trophy. I just have to say, I understand how you can feel right now. You are truly a champion. I'm pretty sure that from this situation, you are going to come back even stronger. That's what true champions do," Alcaraz wrote on the camera lens following the match.

Advertisement

During the trophy ceremony, Sinner apologised to the crowd for the short match, saying he had felt poorly overnight and hoped he could gut out a match against the Spaniard.

"I am super, super sorry to disappoint you. From yesterday, I didn't feel great. I thought that I would improve during the night, but it came up worse. I tried to come out, tried to make it at least a small match, but I couldn't handle more," he said as quoted by Olympics.com.

Coming into the final, Sinner, who celebrated his 24th birthday during the tournament, had not dropped a set.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner are scheduled to play in the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship, which begins Tuesday (19 August). It is unclear if either - but especially Sinner - will participate.

Singles competition at the U.S. Open begins Sunday (August 24) in New York. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts