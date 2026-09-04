Carlos Queiroz reappointed Ghana head coach less than two months after FIFA World Cup exit

Accra [Ghana], September 4 (ANI): Carlos Queiroz has been reappointed as Ghana's head coach less than two months after appearing to step down from the role following the Black Stars' exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed on Thursday.

According to Reuters, the 73-year-old Portuguese will return to the post during the upcoming international window after agreeing to a new coaching mandate with the GFA and Ghana's Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

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According to Reuters, the 73-year-old Carlos Queiroz has been reappointed as Ghana's head coach less than two months after appearing to step down from the role following the Black Stars' exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed on Thursday. Portuguese will return to the post during the upcoming international window after agreeing to a new coaching mandate with the GFA and Ghana's Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

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"Queiroz's previous mandate, which included leading Ghana at the just-concluded FIFA World Cup, concluded a few weeks ago. Following discussions with the GFA and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, it was agreed that Carlos Queiroz would embark on a new coaching mandate, commencing with the upcoming international window," the Ghana Football Association said in a statement, as per Reuters.

"The GFA believes Queiroz's extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this next chapter," the statement added.

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Queiroz took charge of Ghana in April after Otto Addo was dismissed and guided the team to the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. Ghana's campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in July, after which Queiroz indicated on social media that he was leaving his "brief journey" with the Black Stars with "pride."

The Portuguese now returns with Ghana preparing for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. The Black Stars are scheduled to face Ivory Coast on September 23 and Gambia on September 27, before taking on Somalia twice in November.

Queiroz brings extensive international and club-level experience to the role. He previously coached Iran at the 2014, 2018 and 2022 World Cups and led Portugal at the 2010 edition in South Africa, where they reached the Round of 16 before losing to eventual champions Spain.

During a coaching career spanning nearly four decades, Queiroz has also managed the national teams of the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Colombia, Egypt, Qatar and Oman.

At club level, he has coached Sporting CP, New York/New Jersey Metrostars and Spanish giants Real Madrid. He also served as assistant manager to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United during two spells, from 2002 to 2003 and again from 2004 to 2008.

His immediate task will be to prepare Ghana for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and guide the Black Stars into the next phase following their World Cup campaign. (ANI)

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