Carrying India, defying age, conquering odds: Sangram Singh seals historic MMA win in Argentina

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): In a sport where youth often dominates, and margins are razor-thin, India's veteran MMA fighter Sangram Singh is rewriting the rules -- one fight at a time.

Advertisement

Under the bright lights of a packed Tigre Sports Club Stadium in Buenos Aires, the 40-year-old Indian grappler delivered a statement performance, dismantling French opponent Florian Coudier in just one minute and 45 seconds.

Advertisement

The victory not only marked his third consecutive win in mixed martial arts across continents but also made him the first Indian to win an MMA bout in Argentina.

Advertisement

But for Sangram, the triumph was about far more than just a result.

"It feels good because when you go abroad, you don't go alone, you take your whole country and culture with you," he told ANI, reflecting on the emotional weight of representing India on foreign soil. "There was responsibility and pressure, but if you represent it properly, it benefits everyone."

Advertisement

The road to victory, however, was far from straightforward. Just three weeks before the fight, his original opponent withdrew due to injury, leaving Sangram to recalibrate against an unfamiliar adversary. With little information about Coudier's style, preparation became a test of instinct and adaptability.

"When your opponent changes, everything changes," Sangram admitted. "We had prepared for someone else. We didn't know his strengths or weaknesses."

Inside the cage, that uncertainty played out in real time. Coudier's speed and sharp kicks posed early challenges, with one strike landing on Sangram's ribs and another targeting his knees. Yet, the Indian veteran leaned on his greatest strength, years of wrestling experience, to regain control.

"He was fast. His punches weren't very strong, but his kicks were," Sangram observed. "Then I understood his game, and my wrestling helped me."

The bout also carried a personal edge. During the face-off, the younger French fighter had questioned Sangram's age, remarking that MMA was "not a veteran's sport." Sangram chose silence then, but answered emphatically in the cage.

"After winning the bout, I told him -- it may not be a veteran's sport, but it's not for kids either," Sangram said with a smile.

Sangram's victory in Argentina completes a remarkable hat-trick of international wins, following earlier triumphs in Tbilisi and Amsterdam. Each bout has been swift, decisive, and symbolic of a late-career surge that challenges conventional sporting timelines.

A former Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion, Sangram attributes his endurance not to shortcuts, but to discipline rooted in simplicity. A strict vegetarian, his routine blends traditional Indian practices with relentless consistency.

"I do yoga, pranayama, Surya Namaskar. I drink milk, eat ghee, and keep my food simple," he shared. "I eat only twice a day and stay connected to my roots."

Even during long-haul travel, there are no breaks in commitment.

"On the flight to Argentina, I kept working out -- push-ups and breathing exercises. These things keep you continuous. They keep you alive," he said.

For Sangram, age is neither a limitation nor an excuse. It is a test of consistency.

"If you are not in practice, age will make a difference. But if you stay prepared and disciplined, maybe it won't," he said. "Continuity is everything."

In a career defined by resilience, Sangram Singh's latest victory is more than just another win. It is a reminder that determination, discipline, and belief can outlast time, and that sometimes, experience is the most powerful weapon in the cage. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)