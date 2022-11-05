Catch us if you Kane

MELBOURNE, November 4

New Zealand became the first team to reach the T20 World Cup semifinals with a victory over Ireland today but Australia face a wait to see if they will be staying in the tournament despite a nervy win over Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan almost single-handedly carried his team across the finish line against Australia.

A Kane Williamson half-century and a spin-bowling assault fired the Black Caps to a 35-run victory at the Adelaide Oval which sealed one of the top two spots in Group 1 and a place in the last-four stage.

Glenn Maxwell scored an unbeaten half-century and spinner Adam Zampa took a crucial 2/22 as defending champions Australia later joined New Zealand on seven points after a win by just four runs over the Afghans at the same venue.

It was not, however, enough to raise their net run-rate above that of England, who now need only to beat Sri Lanka in their final Super 12 match in Sydney tomorrow to take the other semis berth from the group.

Afghanistan played really well but luckily we managed to hold them back. We’ve put ourselves in this situation but hopefully the Lankans can do the job for us. —Glenn Maxwell, Australia batter It’s nice because we have a few days now and guys will be able to just relax. Tomorrow observe with what’s happening in the other matches and see how it goes. —Kane Williamson, NZ captain

At one stage in Afghanistan’s response to Australia’s 168/8, it looked like the home side might not even get the win they needed to keep their tournament alive.

Three wickets in Zampa’s fourth over — the first a run out from a Maxwell direct hit — broke a 59-run stand between Gulbadin Naib (39) and Ibrahim Zadran (26) and took the Afghans from a comfortable 99/2 to 99/5.

Rashid Khan revived the innings with four sixes in a battling 48 to keep his team in the chase but he came up just short in the final over and Afghanistan finished on 164/7 to remain winless in the tournament.

Little too late

Earlier, New Zealand’s batsmen posted an imposing 185/6 after Ireland elected to field before the Black Caps’ bowlers restricted the Irish to 150/9.

Ireland bow out of the World Cup but head home with pride after a solid tournament capped by a sparkling hat-trick from paceman Josh Little.

Left-armer Little had captain Williamson caught for 61, then trapped both James Neesham and Mitchell Santner lbw for no score in the 19th over to bring up Ireland’s second hat-trick in T20 Internationals.

However, the damage had already been done by Williamson and middle-order batsman Daryl Mitchell (31 not out). Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie gave Ireland a fighting chance but left-arm spinner Santner broke the 68-run partnership when he had Balbirnie chopping onto his stumps.

Brief scores: New Zealand: 185/6 in 20 overs (Williamson 61; Little 3/22); Ireland: 150/9 in 20 overs (Stirling 37; Ferguson 3/22); Australia: 168/8 in 20 overs (Maxwell 54*, Marsh 45; Naveen-ul-Haq 3/21); Afghanistan: 164/7 in 20 overs (Khan 48*, Naib 39; Zampa 2/22). — Reuters

Nabi stirs storm before stepping down

Melbourne: Mohammad Nabi stepped down as Afghanistan captain today after the his team were eliminated from the World Cup without winning a single match. Nabi said he was resigning due to differences with the selectors after Afghanistan lost their final T20 Super 12 match to Australia. They finished as the only team without a win. “In some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance. Therefore, with due respect, effective immediately I announce to step down as a captain,” he wrote on Twitter. reuters