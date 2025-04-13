Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson acknowledged they had put up a handy score on the board against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but felt they lost the game in the powerplay and the dropped catches just helped the visitors cause on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

On a scorching day in Jaipur, Rajasthan were put to bat on a two-paced strip after losing the toss. The signs of struggle were visible early on when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson were unable to find the right timing in the powerplay.

Despite the slow-paced start, the Royals dug deep and mustered up 173/4 on the board, courtesy of Jaiswal's swift 75 and handy contributions from Riyan Parag (30) and Dhruv Jurel (35*).

Advertisement

In reply, Philip Salt's relentless onslaught in the powerplay left the Royals gobsmacked. A couple of chances came their way, but the dropped chances added to their piling-up woes. Parag dropped Virat in the fourth over while Jaiswal spilt Salt's catch, and Sandeep then failed to collect the ball to run the Englishman out.

RCB ended the powerplay with flying colours, hammering 65/0 on the board while remaining unscathed. Samson rued the missed opportunities and sent a clear message to his side: Catches win matches.

Advertisement

"Absolutely (asked if they felt 170 was a handy score). I think after losing the toss on that kind of a slowish wicket, batting first under the sun for the first 10 overs is tough in day games. We knew they would come hard at us, and I think they won the game in the powerplay. Catching wins matches. They also dropped our catches, and we also dropped their catches (smiles). No doubt we have to improve. Credit to RCB," Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Salt fell while sticking to his attacking instincts, but Virat (62*) and Devdutt Padikkal (40*) stayed till the end to stamp RCB's authority with an emphatic 9-wicket triumph. While mapping the next steps, Samson focused on bringing the positive intent to the next game.

"The ball did come on better in the second innings. They were really good. We have been having some really good chats about improving and coming back strong. We have to leave the thoughts behind and come back positive for the next game," he concluded. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)