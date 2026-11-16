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Home / Sports / CAVA Men's Volleyball League 2026 inaugurated at KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar

CAVA Men's Volleyball League 2026 inaugurated at KIIT Stadium in Bhubaneswar

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ANI
Updated At : 12:07 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 16 (ANI): The prestigious 'CAVA Men's Volleyball League 2026' was officially inaugurated at KIIT Stadium here on Sunday, marking the first time this international tournament is being hosted in India.

​Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) President Mohamed Latheef inaugurated the event as the chief guest, in the presence of KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta, Baseline Ventures Managing Director and Co-founder Tuhin Mishra, CAVA General Secretary Arachchilage Shanthasiri Nalaka, KIIT Deemed-to-be-University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Saranjit Singh, Registrar Prof. Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty, and KIIT Director General of Sports Gaganendu Dash.

​Running from November 15 to 22 at the KIIT Campus-13 Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, the mega event is being organised by the Odisha Volleyball Association (OVA) and KIIT under the aegis of FIVB and CAVA.

The championship features eight teams from seven nations--including two teams from India alongside squads from Iran, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the Maldives--bringing together over 200 players, official referees, and international delegates.

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​Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Achyuta Samanta reiterated KIIT’s commitment to the development of volleyball and the encouragement of athletes. He stated that his vision is to take the sport to greater heights in collaboration with FIVB and CAVA, while developing a dedicated sports city within the KIIT campus.

​Chief Guest Mohamed Latheef lauded Dr. Samanta’s humanitarian work and immense contributions to sports. Expressing delight over KIIT and KISS being recognised by FIVB as a Centre of Excellence for volleyball and beach volleyball, Latheef urged the players to deliver top-tier performances while upholding sportsmanship and mutual respect. He also expressed hope that the top-performing team from this league would earn a berth in the 2027 AVC Champions League.

​On the opening day on the court, Foolad Sirjan Iranian (IRI) secured the championship's first victory, defeating India’s Telugu Black Hawks (IND) 3–1 in a competitive encounter with set scores of 25–16, 27–29, 25–09, and 25–20. In the second fixture of the day, Indian franchise rivals Bengaluru Torpedoes and Mumbai Meteors squared off in a thrilling clash. (ANI)

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