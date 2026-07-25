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Home / Sports / CBF negotiating a friendly match for Brazillian team in Kolkata in October

CBF negotiating a friendly match for Brazillian team in Kolkata in October

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ANI
Updated At : 02:13 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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Brasil [Brazil], July 25 (ANI): The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has finalised the schedule for the first FIFA International Break post the FIFA World Cup 2026, with three friendlies played between September-end to start of October, including a match in Kolkata, India, which is currently in the negotiation stage.

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As per ESPN, in addition to two matches against Australia scheduled on September 25 and 29 at Townsville and Brisbane, the CBF is also currently negotiating for the third match to be held in Kolkata, India, at the start of October. However, the opponent has not yet been determined.

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The discussions between CBF and the organisers started during the FIFA World Cup, driven by a large number of Brazil fans in the region during the tournament. Bangladesh, Qatar and Singapore also showed interest in hosting the five-time FIFA WC champions, who crashed out in the round of 16 to Norway, but the negotiations so far have progressed only with India.

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Only a few final details remain before a deal between the confederations is formalised, and a contract is signed.

The schedule is a part of the 'FIFA Super Date', a new international transfer window model lasting up to 16 days, allowing up to four matches per national team, including official/friendly matches. The calendar also includes dates reserved in March, June, a combined period between September and October and another one in November.

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ESPN has also confirmed with CBF that a key goal for 2027 is to raise the number of friendlies in Brazil, taking the sport to the cities that are not usually a part of the national team's schedule. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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