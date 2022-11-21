CBI begins inquiry into alleged match-fixing in football matches

IANS
New Delhi, November 21
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations of football match fixing, as well as irregularities in the investments of football clubs, sources said on Monday.
The CBI sources told IANS that five football clubs have allegedly received huge ill-gotten money and the role of a few international fixers has also cropped up.
They said that a team of CBI officials also went to the AIFF office headquarters and grilled employees.
“We have asked data about five football clubs. They are on our radar. The investments made into these clubs are being looked into. We are also probing the match fixing matter,” the sources told IANS.
The CBI after receiving a complaint lodged a preliminary inquiry into the matter and after completing it they would take legal opinion to decide whether to lodge an FIR into the matter or not, they added.
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Shaji Prabhakaran, said they have zero tolerance towards match-fixing.
He said that the AIFF will give full support to the probe agency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused reveals his Coimbatore connection
Mohammed Shariq had stayed in Coimbatore for a few months an...
3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia
East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...