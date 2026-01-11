CBI files FIR against banned athlete who used forged IDs to compete

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against athlete Sachin Poswal who used forged documents to generate three different Unique IDs (UID) to participate in events despite serving a doping suspension. The FIR has been registered under sections 318, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to cheating, forgery and forged documents or electronic records as genuine.

In November, the CBI had opened a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Sachin, who is serving a four-year suspension till 2028. Sachin was successful in hoodwinking the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) by using fake documents, including Aadhaar cards, to take part in two Delhi state meets and the National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships.

The AFI had registered a complaint at the Naraina police station based on stories carried in The Tribune. Three articles titled ‘Suspended athlete participates in Delhi meet, AFI clueless’ (June 18, 2024), ‘Athlete under suspension gets new ID, takes part in Delhi cross-country championship’ (January 5, 2025) and ‘Banned athlete hoodwinks federation for third time’ (June 24, 2025) showed how easy it was for him to participate despite being on suspension.

The CBI had earlier asked the AFI to submit all documents submitted by Sachin, including Aadhar cards and other IDs used to generate new UIDs.

In the first instance, Sachin submitted his Aadhar card (958561257932) which showed his date of birth as 01.03.2006 over which he was issued UID No. ADLM200110 in June 2024. His date of birth, surname and father’s name changed in the new Aadhar card submitted to get another UID to take part in the Delhi cross-country championship where he finished third in the U-20 8 km run in December 2024. He took part as Sachin Gurjar.

He then changed his name once again, this time to Rachin Gujjar to take part in the National Junior (U20) Federation Athletics Championships in Prayagraj in June 2025. He topped in his preliminary heat in 1500m with a timing of 3:56.53 and finished 16th in 3000m. However, the updated result sheet showed him as a disqualified athlete after this correspondent reached out to the AFI.

As per Sachin’s old ID, his date of birth was March 3, 2006, while his father’s name was mentioned as Rambabu Poswal. In the new one (ADLM122467), his date of birth changed to January 9, 2007, and his father’s name to Rambabu Gurjar.