Celebrations in Shafali's hometown Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 29

A wave of happiness went through Rohtak, the hometown of Indian captain Shafali Verma, when India beat England in the U-19 T20 World Cup final.

Shafali’s family members, her coach and many others watched the final on a screen specially installed at the academy where Shafali trains. The hall echoed with sounds cheers and claps when Soumya Tiwari hit the winning runs.

“We talked to Shafali yesterday about the strategy for the final. She was quite confident about creating history by winning the World Cup, and promised she would bring the coveted trophy to India,” said Sanjeev Verma, Shafali’s father. “I advised her to play her natural game without any pressure. All the players of the team performed well, so it was a team effort.”

He said Shafali talked with him daily over the phone about the performance of India and the other teams. “I always advised her to give her hundred per cent without caring about the results,” he added.

He gave the credit for Shafali’s success to her coaches and the state cricket association.

Shafali’s mother, Parveen Bala, said Shafali had again made the family proud. “Now we are eagerly waiting for her to come back home, to give her a grand welcome. She will come to Rohtak in March after participating in the T20 World Cup (Senior) in February,” she added.