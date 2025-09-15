DT
Central Zone clinches seventh Duleep Trophy title

ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15 (ANI): Yash Rathod's career-best 194, Saransh Jain's all-round brilliance, and a quickfire hundred from Rajat Patidar powered Central Zone to their first Duleep Trophy title in nearly 11 years. Chasing 65 on the final morning in Bengaluru, Central had a few nervy moments but eventually sealed a six-wicket win over South Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The pitch offered grip and bounce for left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma, while pacer Gurjapneet Singh also made life uncomfortable with movement off the seam. Both picked up two wickets each to keep South in the game.

Central's chase began shakily. Danish Malewar opened his account with a clip to midwicket for two, but soon edged Ankit behind trying to drive a ball that turned sharply. Shubham Sharma, after two streaky boundaries off Gurjapneet, perished after edging to Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Jain, sent up to No. 4, struck his first ball over point but was dismissed immediately after, inside-edging onto his pad for a simple catch at short leg.

Patidar and Akshay Wadkar counter-attacked, refusing to go into a shell. Wadkar drove Ankit through midwicket and struck Gurjapneet square, while Patidar, despite surviving a stumping scare, gradually found his rhythm. Two on-the-up drives past mid-off against Ankit stood out, but with just 16 runs required, he miscued a sweep and was caught at mid-on.

Wadkar and Rathod, however, kept their cool. Wadkar chipped away at the small target before Rathod fittingly struck the winning runs, punching V Koushik through covers to seal the contest in just 20.3 overs.

This was Central's seventh Duleep Trophy title overall (including one shared), and their first since the 2014-15 season, when they had also defeated South in the final. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

