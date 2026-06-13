Centre expands sports coverage on Doordarshan and All India Radio

The Centre has significantly broadened the list of sporting events designated as “events of national importance” under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, 2007, bringing a wider range of international and domestic competitions under the mandatory signal-sharing framework.

Advertisement

Through a Gazette notification issued on June 11, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has superseded an earlier order from May 2022, revising the list of events whose live broadcast signals must be shared with public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

Advertisement

Under the 2007 Act, broadcasters holding exclusive media rights for notified events are required to share live signals with Prasar Bharati, ensuring wider public access via Doordarshan and All India Radio. The notification retains the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as events of national importance, while expanding coverage across cricket, tennis, hockey, football, badminton, kabaddi and grassroots competitions. Cricket features prominently in the revised list. It covers all official ODIs, T20Is and Test matches played by the Indian men’s and women’s teams, along with ICC Test matches involving India. Also included are the knockout stages of ICC men’s and women’s ODI and T20 World Cups, the ICC Champions Trophy, ICC World Test Championship, Asia Cup matches from the Super Four stage onwards, and India’s matches as well as the semi-finals and finals of the Under-19 WC. In tennis, all Davis Cup ties involving India have been added, along with Grand Slam singles finals and all quarter-final onwards matches featuring Indian players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

Advertisement

Hockey sees major expansion, with World Cup matches involving India, World Cup semi-finals and finals, Champions Trophy fixtures, FIH Hockey Pro League matches, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup ties featuring India, and domestic tournaments such as the Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship and Hockey India Academy National Championship. The Men’s Junior WC has also been included when hosted by India.

For football, the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the FIFA World Cup, all Asia Cup matches involving India, the tournament’s semi-finals and final, and the semi-finals and final of the Santosh Trophy. The Asian Women’s Football Cup and FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup have also been included when hosted by India, while the opening match and knockout stages of the FIFA U-17 World Cup are now events of national importance. Badminton coverage now includes the All England Open and the BWF World Championships, with all matches featuring Indian players as well as the semi-finals and finals. The Kabaddi WC, including all India matches and the tournament’s semi-finals and finals, has also been added. All competitions and leagues conducted under the Khelo India Mission have been added.