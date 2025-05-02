CEO Dehring hails Barbados' dominance in U-15 cricket triumph

Saint John's [Antigua and Barbuda], May 2 (ANI): Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies (CWI), Chris Dehring, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Barbados following their impressive unbeaten run to retain the CWI Rising Stars Under-15 title in Antigua.

"I offer sincere congratulations to the Barbados team for claiming consecutive titles. This is a testament to the hard work and collective effort of the players and the coaching staff. Barbados played with great skill, enthusiasm, and passion throughout the tournament. Their consistency showcased the rising talent in the Caribbean, and it was inspiring to see so many young players competing at this level." Dehring said.

Barbados secured back-to-back titles with a 49-run win over Guyana in the top-of-the-table clash at the Coolidge Cricket Ground. After posting 209 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs, Barbados bowled out Guyana for 160.

There were also standout individual performances. Barbados captain Justin Parris was named Best All-Rounder after scoring 121 runs and claiming 13 wickets with his leg-spin. His teammate, top-order batter Kelani Clarke, finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 216 runs.

Reyaz Latif of Guyana took 15 wickets to earn the award for most wickets. Richard Ramdeholl, also of Guyana, and J'Quan Athanaze of the Leeward Islands shared the award for Most Catches, with five each. Jamaica's Luwain Pryce was named Best Wicketkeeper after recording 11 dismissals.

Dehring praised the overall standard of play during the competition.

"This is the development phase for our players, and the pride and skill on display throughout the tournament bodes well for the future. The individual winners will have moments to cherish as they continue their growth and progress through the age-group levels, with the ultimate goal of representing the West Indies."

Barbados finished with 27.4 points, ahead of Trinidad and Tobago on 19.4 points. (ANI)

