Ceremonial torch handed to Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov ahead of Chess Olympiad 

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): The official countdown for the Chess Olympiad 2026 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, was marked with the handing over of the ceremonial torch bearing the Olympiad flame by FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand and All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang to the Candidates 2026 winner and top Uzbek player Javokhir Sindarov, according to a press release.

The Chess Olympiad is the most prestigious team competition, with the world’s best set to compete in Samarkand from September 15-27.

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The Chess Olympiad Torch Ceremony was started by FIDE in 2022 on the lines of the Olympic flame to celebrate the global reach of the sport and build excitement for the competition.

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“The Chess Olympiad Torch is a powerful symbol of how the game connects nations and generations. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi began this tradition in India in 2022, and it is special to see the flame now travel from India, the game’s birthplace, to Uzbekistan, two nations with a deep and growing chess culture. We wish Javokhir Sindarov and Uzbekistan the very best as Samarkand prepares to welcome the chess world,” said Nitin Narang, President, All India Chess Federation.

India are the defending champion in both the open and women’s categories and are favourites to defend the title. (ANI)

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