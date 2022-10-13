Chahar out; 3-way fight for Bumrah's place

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

Pacer Deepak Chahar, who was a strong contender to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, has been ruled of the marquee event due to a back injury.

While Chahar will miss the plane to Australia, the national selectors have asked pacers Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur to join the squad. The trio will fly to Australia today.

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official said.

One among the three pacers will replace Bumrah in the squad of 15. Since the team has time till Saturday to announce a replacement, the team management can check on form and fitness of all the three pacers.

Chahar had competed in the T20I series against South Africa but developed a back issue and was forced to skip the ODI series. He reported to the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

Pacers' timely arrival will give them time enough to acclimatise to the conditions Down Under. In case their services are required, they will be ready for the contest.