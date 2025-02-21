"Chala bhetu, Wankhede la": Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya delivers heartfelt message to Paltan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians unveiled their official IPL 2025 jersey, with a heartfelt message from captain Hardik Pandya to the Paltan, our iconic fans, promising to uphold the proud legacy of Mumbai along with the team's core of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

In a heartfelt message, captain Hardik Pandya said as per MI press release, "Dear Paltan, 2025 is our opportunity to bring the legacy where it belongs. With the blue & gold on us, we will take the field to Play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you. Chala bhetu, Wankhede la (Let's meet, at Wankhede)!"

The jersey retains the iconic blue and gold palette symbolic of Mumbai Indians' essence. Blue represents trust, confidence, and the team's boundless potential, while gold signifies glory, achievement, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. It also stands as a promise to continue the fearless brand of cricket the team is known to play, theeeeeeeee release added.

The 'Mecca of Indian Cricket', Eden Gardens, will mark both the commencement and the conclusion of the 18th season of the Indian Premier League 2025 by hosting the tournament opener between Defending Champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22 and the final on May 25.

Eden Gardens, the home ground of KKR will also play host to Qualifier 2 on May 23. Notably, this is the first time in almost a decade, that the IPL will conclude at the iconic Eden Gardens, having done so previously in 2013 and 2015.

The other two playoff matches, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Hyderabad, home of 2024 runners-up Sunrisers Hyderabad, on May 20 and May 21, respectively.

Overall, IPL 2025 will consist of 74 matches spread over 65 days, including 12 double-headers. The tournament will kick off with a mouth-watering affair between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

On the following day (March 23), a double-header action will be on the cards for fans, with SRH taking on Rajasthan Royals in the first match, followed by the IPL's most celebrated rivalry. On the same day, two five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, will add another chapter to their rivalry at Chepauk.

MI IPL 2025 Squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult (Rs. 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs. 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs. 65 lakh), Karn Sharma (Rs. 50 lakh), Ryan Rickelton (Rs. 1 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs. 9.25 crore), Mujjeb Ur Rehman, Will Jacks (Rs. 5.25 crore), Ashwani Kumar (Rs. 30 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs. 2 crore), Reece Topley (Rs. 75 lakh), Krishnan Shrijith (Rs. 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs. 30 lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs. 30 lakh), Bevon Jacobs (Rs. 30 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (Rs. 30 lakh), Lizaad Williams (Rs. 75 lakh), Vignesh Puthur (Rs. 30 lakh). (ANI)

