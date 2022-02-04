Challenge for Rohit Sharma is to stay fit and play everything that is there: Ajit Agarkar

Since start of 2020, Sharma had been troubled by various injuries

Challenge for Rohit Sharma is to stay fit and play everything that is there: Ajit Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar. File photo

Mumbai, February 4

Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar believes the challenge for white-ball captain Rohit Sharma is to stay fit and feature in every match coming in future. India’s white-ball series against the West Indies, starting with the ODIs in Ahmedabad from February 6, will mark the start of Sharma’s stint as the full-time white-ball captain.

“I think it’s a good thing and the right thing to do—to have one captain for white-ball format and now Rohit actually can fly. So, the challenge for Rohit Sharma, in my opinion, is to stay fit and play everything that is there, from now to the World Cup in white-ball cricket.

“Because you want the captain—that was one of Virat Kohli’s strengths or MS Dhoni before that, they rarely missed games, and both were very fit,” said Agarkar on Game Plan show on Star Sports.

Since the start of 2020, Sharma had been troubled by various injuries resulting in missing out on important overseas assignments. In February 2020, Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and Test series against New Zealand after sustaining a calf injury in the fifth T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

After the Covid-19 pandemic enforced a break on the game, Sharma picked up a hamstring injury during the IPL 2020 in the UAE while leading Mumbai Indians to the trophy. It resulted in Sharma missing the white-ball leg as well as the first two Tests of the 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

But Sharma made a recovery to feature in the third and fourth Tests.

In December 2021, Sharma was named the full-time white-ball captain and was promoted to the vice-captain’s post in Test cricket. But Sharma, India’s highest run-getter in Tests in 2021, was ruled out of the entire trip of South Africa due to a left hamstring injury during a net session in Mumbai.

Now with Sharma getting back to full fitness, he is all set to lead India into their 1000th ODI against the West Indies on Sunday. With this, India will also become the first-ever side to reach the milestone in ODI cricket. The ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be followed by three T20Is at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IANS

#india vs west indies #rohit sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Schools covid-19 scare

Telangana HC orders online classes till February 20

2
Trending

Did humans live on Mars? First ever zircon crystal found in Africa gives new hope

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: Denied ticket for grandson, Congress leader HS Hanspal joins AAP

4
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

5
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

6
Jalandhar

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

7
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi likely to announce Punjab CM candidate on February 6

8
Diaspora

India-born Devika Bhushan is California’s top doctor

9
Haryana

A first, Gurugram realtors to chip in for road project

10
Punjab

1988 road rage case against Navjot Sidhu: SC defers hearing to February 25

Don't Miss

View All
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters’ fancy
Punjab Election

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Heartwarming: man helps blind friend experience live football match
Trending

Heartwarming: Man helps blind friend experience live football match

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra
Trending

Anand Mahindra fulfils promise, helps quadruple amputee get a job at Mahindra

Contrite burglar gives $200 as ‘Reimbursement’ to homeowners after breaking in
Trending

Contrite burglar gives $200 as ‘Reimbursement’ to homeowners after breaking in

Top Stories

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

The DDMA, however, decides that night curfew will continue

NEET PG 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks

NEET for postgraduate courses postponed by 6-8 weeks

The ministry in a direction to the exam conducting authority...

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

Decision on Punjab chief ministerial face to be taken by BJP parliamentary board, says Hardeep Puri

BJP-led NDA gives 12 commitments to people of Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among star campaigners to campaign in Punjab

The list released by the Congress includes Rahul Gandhi, Pri...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Amritsar: AAP suffers jolt in Majha as senior leaders join SAD

Elderly woman seeks death sentence for convicted Tarn Taran Police inspector

Battle lines drawn: Bikram Majithia hits ground, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no threat

Punjab polls 2022: In the battle for Amritsar, issues no political party is talking about

Robbers' gang busted, 7 held in Amritsar

SAD vows revamp of village infra

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Government hospitals in Chandigarh to resume OPDs with 50% capacity

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh to repatriate doctors overstaying deputation

Facilities still not smart, fee hiked 20% at 32 Chandigarh parking lots

Panchkula stilt parking: Take necessary action after advice of experts, chief engineers told

Delhi Disaster Management Authority decides to reopen higher educational institutes, coaching centres and schools

Higher education institutes, coaching centres, schools for classes 9-12 to reopen in Delhi from February 7

Two girls, woman held with drugs worth Rs 12 crore in Delhi

Auto driver kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair in Delhi

We apprehended all accused within 24 hrs in Shahdara case: Delhi Police commissioner Asthana

Heavy rain lashes Delhi; thunderstorms, strong winds likely

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Banga too has a rebel Congress leader contesting as Ind

Jalandhar: Election time & years of broken promises

NRI Baljinder Singh Hussainpuri held for forging documents for filing nomination papers from Nawanshahr

153 Covid cases, two deaths in Jalandhar district

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders

98.2% weapons deposited by arms licence holders with efforts of Ludhiana Commissionerate

5 die of Covid, 176 test +ve in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

20K employees to perform poll duties in Ludhiana district

Maximum voters of Ludhiana district in age group of 30 to 39 yrs

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Turncoats dominate in Patiala segments

Patiala: Health Department suspends District Health Officer for negligence in duty

19 youth in fray for eight Assembly seats in Patiala district

Vishnu Sharma wants Preneet Kaur to campaign for Congress candidates in Patiala district

Surjit Singh Rakhra sweats it out to win back Samana