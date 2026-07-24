Challengers' Cup creates new pathway for Ice Hockey talent from Ladakh and Spiti

Ladakh [India], July 24 (ANI): Scheduled from 1-6 August, 2026, at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh, the Challengers' Cup is set to bring together emerging players from across Ladakh and Spiti's Ice Hockey ecosystem.

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The Challengers' Cup features established institutional teams- the Indian Army Ice Hockey Team and the Central Ice Hockey Team ITBP -- competing against three newly formed regional teams - Leh Kings, Kargil Warriors and Spiti Titans. These teams will have emerging players scouted from the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League and the Spiti Cup, according to a press release.

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The inaugural Challengers' Cup will feature talents from Ladakh and Spiti on one platform for the first time. Notable players featured in the lineup include:

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* Leh Kings: Led by Karma Rigyal Stein (Captain of Season 3 champions, Kangs Sing) and former Tournament MVP Mushtaque Ahmad Giri

* Kargil Warriors: Featuring Waseem Bilal (Top scorer and Assistant Captain of last season's champions) alongside Sajjad Hussain (Captain of runner-up Purig Warriors).

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* Spiti Titans: Anchored by Tanzin Dorje from the Pin Zone, the second-highest scorer of the recent Spiti Cup

To support their journey, the round-robin tournament will include dedicated training sessions for the civilian teams alongside the league fixtures, culminating in the championship final on August 6, 2026.

Vigyat Singh, Director, Eicher Group Foundation, said, "The Challengers' Cup is another step in our long-term commitment to strengthening the Ice Hockey ecosystem in the Himalayas. Over the years, we've seen the sport grow through the passion and dedication of local players, coaches and communities. This new initiative is an opportunity to build on that momentum by creating more avenues for competitive play and year-round developmental programs. Hosting the tournament in August also demonstrates how the sport is gradually evolving beyond the winter season, and we remain committed to supporting that journey and the local community."

By playing against established institutional teams such as the Indian Army and ITBP, these players gain valuable competitive exposure while continuing their development within a structured environment. As part of Royal Enfield's broader year-round programme for Ice Hockey, the Challengers' Cup also demonstrates how the newly inaugurated all-season artificial ice rink in Leh can support regular training, competition and community engagement beyond the traditional winter months.

This initiative builds on the steady evolution of Royal Enfield's Ice Hockey programme in Ladakh. Last season, Royal Enfield-supported Ice Hockey events drew over 34,000 community members, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the sport across the region.

Over three seasons, the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League has established itself as one of India's most vibrant community-led sporting platforms--fostering grassroots talent across Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Sham, Shakar Chiktan, Zanskar, Changthang, and Lahaul & Spiti.

Working closely with the Ice Hockey Associations of Ladakh and Lahaul & Spiti along with local communities, Royal Enfield Social Mission continues to build a sustainable, bottom-up sports ecosystem that empowers Himalayan athletes on national and global stages. (ANI)

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