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Home / Sports / Chamari Athapaththu misses Women's Emerging Nations Trophy as Sri Lanka name 14-member squad

Chamari Athapaththu misses Women's Emerging Nations Trophy as Sri Lanka name 14-member squad

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ANI
Updated At : 10:57 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 4 (ANI): Veteran all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu has been left out of Sri Lanka's 14-member squad for the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, scheduled to be held in the UAE from November 12 to 25, with Harshitha Samarawickrama appointed captain and Kavisha Dilhari named her deputy.

Athapaththu's absence offers a glimpse into Sri Lanka's possible leadership transition as the team prepares for a future beyond the veteran cricketer, who has been a key figure in the country's women's cricket setup, according to Cricinfo.

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Besides Athapaththu, Hansima Karunaratne, Anushka Sanjeewani, Nimasha Meepage, Kawya Kavindi and Mithali Ayodhya have also been left out of the squad named for the Asian Games. Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara and Chethana Vimukthi have earned places in the team.

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The squad features a youthful group, with an average age of around 21. Apart from Nilakshika Silva (37), Sugandika Kumari (35) and Hasini Perera (31), the remaining players are below 30.

Despite Athapaththu's absence, Sri Lanka retains a strong batting core under Samarawickrama. The squad includes 17-year-olds Sanjana Kavindi and Chamudi Praboda, with Kavindi coming into the tournament after registering three scores of over 50 in her last four T20 innings for Sri Lanka Under-19.

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Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunarathne, Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana and Sandeepani are the other batting options in the squad.

In the bowling department, Sri Lanka have included three specialist seamers -- Madara, Vimukthi and Sewwandi. Sandeepani and Nilakshika can also contribute with their medium pace.

Sugandika Kumari and Chamudi Praboda will provide the spin options, while Dilhari's off-spin adds further depth to the bowling attack.

Sri Lanka will look to make an impact in the tournament with a relatively young squad under Samarawickrama's leadership.

Sri Lanka squad for Emerging Nations Trophy: Harshitha Samarawickrama (capt), Kavisha Dilhari (vice-capt), Sanjana Kavindi, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunarathne, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Malki Madara, Chethana Vimukthi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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